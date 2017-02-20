DENVER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/20/17 -- The Pulse Beverage Corporation ("Pulse") (OTCQB: PLSB), makers of Natural Cabana® Lemonades, Limeades, and Coconut Waters announced today that Flash Foods, a division of CST Brands, is now carrying Natural Cabana® Coconut Water in 16.9oz size in both natural and pineapple flavors. Georgia based Flash Foods has 167 convenience stores located throughout Georgia and Northern Florida. Pulse's wildly popular coconut water will be placed in the high traffic cold box produce section.

Bob Yates, CEO of Pulse, stated, "We continue to be pleased with the acceptance of our great tasting coconut water. The buyers of our wildly popular coconut water state that it is by far the best tasting coconut water they have ever tasted which is our competitive advantage along with lower prices. Flash Foods purchases directly from our warehouse."

About Pulse Beverage Corporation

Pulse Beverage Corporation "Pulse" is an emerging beverage company that offers Natural Cabana® Lemonade/Limeade in 7 great tasting, low-calorie flavors and Natural Cabana® Coconut Water in pineapple and natural flavors. With Pulse's revamped business model, utilizing warehouse direct and key accounts, Pulse directly teams up with major retailers like Walmart, Albertsons/Safeway, Kroger, Stater Bros, Food Max, Houchens, Kmart, 7-Eleven, United C-stores, Weis Markets, King Kullen, Dierbergs Markets, Hy-Vee Supermarket, WinCo Foods, Price Less Markets, Gristede's Foods, Toot n Totem and Travel America. Consumers easily find Pulse's prominently displayed products thereby increasing revenue and earnings for shareholders of Pulse.

