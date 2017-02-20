Smart Workplace Market Growing at a CAGR of 16.44% During 2017 to 2021

PUNE, India, February 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the smart workplace market report, one of the major drivers for this market is emergence of smart cities. Governments of various countries like Saudi Arabia, India, and Qatar are investing heavily in the development of smart cities. Smart cities provide better transportation facilities and smart grids, improved healthcare facilities, advanced technologies, and enhanced traffic management system.

The global smart workplace market analyst says the latest trend gaining momentum in the market is emergence of AR and smart glasses. Several vendors in the technological work sphere are showing interest in developing smart glasses. Several new products were launched in 2015 by companies such as Sony, Vuzix, GlassUp, ODG, Meta, and several others. Electronic giants such as Samsung, Microsoft, LG, Baidu, Toshiba, Canon, and others have also invested in smart glasses that were launched in 2015. This increased participation from several firms signifies the importance attached with smart glasses as a major medium for augmented reality.

The following companies as the key players in the global smart workplace market: Carrier, Daikin Industries, Ingersoll-Rand, Johnson Controls, LG Electronics, Acuity Brands, General Electric, Honeywell, OSRAM, Philips Lumileds, Schneider Electric, Axis Communications, Bosch Security Systems, NICE Systems, RavenWindow, Research Frontiers, and SAGE Electrochromics. Other prominent vendors in the market are: ABB, AB Electrolux, Bosch Thermotechnik, Fujitsu, Midea, Gree Electric Appliances, Haier, Hitachi, Lennox International, Nortek, Paloma Industries, Samsung, Siemens, Vaillant, Advanced Lighting Technologies, Bridgelux, Cree, Dialight, Eaton, Emerson Electric, EVERLIGHT ELECTRONICS, MLS Electronics, Toshiba Lighting and Technology, Toyoda Gosei, Anixter, ASSA ABLOY, AxxonSoft, FLIR Systems, Genetec, ChromoGenics, Diamond Glass, EControl-Glas, Gesimat, GlasNovations, Heliotrope Technologies, Hitachi Chemical, Pleotint, Polytronix, Scienstry, and Vista Windows.

The global smart workplace market is highly fragmented and diversified due to the presence of a large number of regional and international vendors across the globe. According to the industry research report, it has been observed that many large MNCs and organizations are increasingly focusing on the procurement of smart workplace solutions from the large and well-established vendors in the market.

Global Smart Workplace Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. To calculate the market size, the smart workplace market report considers the revenue generated from the installation of the following smart workplace components in both new buildings and retrofitting: Smart Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC), Smart Lighting, Smart Security, Smart Thermostats and Smart Windows.

