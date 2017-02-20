Global Ethylene Market By End Use, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011 - 2025: TechSci Research Report

NEW YORK, February 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Ethylene is a flammable and colorless gas produced in petrochemical industries, by steam cracking and is separated by compression and distillation. It finds its application as an intermediate product used as a feedstock in a wide range of industries such as packaging and films industries, automotive, construction and textile industry. Naptha and Ethane cracking are the most widely used ethylene production technologies across the globe. Ethylene is used for formulation of various derivatives such as Polyethylene(PE), Ethylene Oxide, Ethylene Dichloride(EDC) and others (Including ethyl benzene and styrene). Ethylene and its derivatives are used in the production of various chemical products such as High-density polyethylene (HDPE), Low-density polyethylene (LDPE) and Linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE), that are widely used in plastics and packaging industries. Moreover, on account of industrialization and booming automotive and packaging sector, increase in demand for ethylene is anticipated across the globe during 2016-2025.

According to"Global Ethylene Market By End Use, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011 - 2025", the global ethylene market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 11.26% during 2016-2025, on the back of growing demands for flexible packaging materials, disposable items and expanding real estate & construction sector, globally. Increasing awareness among people about package labelling and its advantages, along with production of light weight automobiles and expanding infrastructure sector in developing countries is expected to result in augmented demand for ethylene and its derivatives. Additionally, lifting of sanctions on Iran and its entry to the global market with abundant crude oil reserves and low cost feedstock availability in conjugation with discovery of shale gas reserves in North America, is expected to lead to higher production capacity of ethylene, globally. Global ethylene market is controlled by three major players, namely - SABIC, The Dow Chemical Company and Exxon Mobil Corporation. Few other players operating in the global ethylene market are Sinopec Corporation, LyondellBasell and Total S.A, France. "Global Ethylene Market By End Use, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011 - 2025"report elaborates the following aspects related to ethylene market.

Table of Content:

1. Product Overview

2.Research Methodology

3.Analyst View

4.Global Ethylene Market Overview

4.1. Installed Capacity and Actual Production

4.2.Production Share by Feedstock

5. Global Ethylene Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.3. Global Ethylene Market Attractiveness Analysis

6. Asia-Pacific Ethylene Market Outlook

6.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.2.Market Share & Forecast

6.3.Asia Pacific Ethylene Market Attractiveness Analysis

7. North America Ethylene Market Outlook

7.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.2.Market Share & Forecast

7.3.North America Ethylene Market Attractiveness Analysis

8. Middle East & Africa Ethylene Market Outlook

8.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

8.2.Market Share & Forecast

8.3.Middle East & Africa Ethylene Market Attractiveness Analysis

9. Europe Ethylene Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

9.2.Market Share & Forecast

9.3.Europe Ethylene Market Attractiveness Analysis

10. South America Ethylene Market Outlook

10.1.Market Size & Forecast(Value & Volume)

10.2.Market Share & Forecast

10.3.South America Ethylene Market Attractiveness Analysis

11.Market Dynamics

11.1.Drivers

11.2.Challenges

12.Market Trends and Developments

13.Competitive Landscape

14.Strategic Recommendations

