Global Graft Versus Host Disease (GVHD) Market 2017-2027

LONDON, February 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Acute, Chronic and Prophylaxis GVHD

The global graft versus host disease market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2016-2021 and CAGR of 3% from 2021-2027. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2016 to 2027. The market is estimated at $0.36bn in 2016, $0.51bn in 2021, and $0.64bn in 2026.

Report Scope

• Revenue and growth forecasts to 2027 for the global GVHD market

• Revenue and growth forecasts to 2027 for the leading countries

• GVHD patient number forecast to 2027 per leading country, segmented into total allogenic cases, first allogenic cases, acute GVHD and chronic GVHD

• Revenue and growth forecasts to 2027 for the leading segments of the GVHD market by treatment type

• Revenue and growth forecasts to 2027 for the leading drugs in the GVHD market.

Individual revenue forecasts to 2027 by treatment type:

• Prophylaxis GVHD

• Chronic GVHD

• Acute GVHD

Individual revenue forecasts to 2027 by product:

• Corticosteroids

- Methylprednisolone

- Budenofalk (effeverscent)

• ATG therapies

- Available ATG therapy (Thymoglobulin)

- Atege-Fresenius

• IL2Ra (CD25) inhibitors

- Simulect (Basiliximab)

- Leukotac (inolimomab)

• TNFa inhibitors

- Remicade (Infliximab)

- Enbrel (Etanercept)

- Co-stimulatory blockers

- Orencia (abatacept)

- Nulojix (belatacept)

• Other biologics

- Lemtrada (Alemtuzumab)

- Rituxan/MabThera (rituximab)

- Begedina (bt/9 anti-CD26)

• Calcineurin inhibitors

- Cyclosporine

• mTOR inhibitors

- Rapamune (sirolimus)

- Certican (everolimus)

• SOT therapies

- CellCept/Myfortic (mycophenolate mofetil)

- Prograf (tacrolimus)

• Anti-neoplastic therapies

- Velcade (bortezomib)

- Gleevec (imatinib)

- Methrotrexate

- Nipent (pentostatin)

- Cyclophosphamide

• Stem Cell Treatments

- In situ preparations of mesenchymal cells

- Prochymal (remestemcel-L)

• Extracorporeal Photophoresis

- Uvadex (Therakos)

Individual revenue forecasts to 2027 by country, further segmented by treatment type and by product:

• United States

• Germany

• France

• United Kingdom

• Italy

• Spain

• Japan

GVHD patient number forecasts to 2027 per leading country, segmented into:

• total allogenic cases

• first allogenic cases

• acute GVHD

• chronic GVHD

List of Companies and Organisations Mentioned in the Report

Adienne Pharma & Biotech

Amgen, Inc.

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS)

Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP)

Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH

European Commission

Fate Therapeutics

Fresenius Biotech

Genzyme

Jazz Pharmaceuticals

JCR Pharmaceuticals

Johnson & Johnson

Kymab Group Limited

MolMed

Neovii Biotech

Novartis

OncoImmune

Pfizer

Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA)

Sanofi

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Targazyme, Inc.

US FDA

