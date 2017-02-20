South Korea $2 Billion Medical Tourism Market 2017-2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "South Korea Medical Tourism Market: Insights, Opportunity, Analysis, Market Shares & Forecast 2017 - 2022" report to their offering.

South Korea Medical Tourism Market is likely to reach nearly USD 2 Billion by the year end of 2022 growing at a CAGR of around 15% from 2017 to 2022.

Market growth can be attributed to factors such as technologically advanced treatments and medical procedures, pioneer in plastic/cosmetic surgery and dentistry, excellent medical practitioners & medical facilities, affordable medical costs and strong government support and initiatives.

Chinese medical tourists play a significant role in contributing revenue to the South Korea economy. China contributed more than 35% share in 2016. China is likely to maintain dominance in South Korea Medical Tourism revenue share by the year end of 2022. Other countries such as Japan, Russia, Kazakhstan and UAE emerge as the largest revenue generators in the South Korea Medical Tourism Market.

Key Topics Covered in the Report:

- South Korea Medical Tourism Market Environment & Trend (2009 - 2022) - South Korea Medical Tourism Market Share & Forecast (2009 - 2022) - South Korea Medical Tourism Market - Country wise Analysis - Medical Procedures - Cost Comparison Analysis - Industry News from South Korea Medical Tourism - Key Drivers and Inhibitors of the South Korea Medical Tourism Market

South Korea Medical Tourism Market - 12 Countries Covered:



- United States

- China

- Japan

- Russia

- Mongolia

- Vietnam

- Philippines

- Kazakhstan

- Saudi Arabia

- Uzbekistan

- Indonesia

- United Arab Emirates

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/722jh2/south_korea

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716