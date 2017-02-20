Satellite Value Chain: Snapshot of the 2016 Market - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Satellite Value Chain: The Snapshot 2016" report to their offering.

'Satellite Value Chain: The Snapshot 2016' brings together a selection of key trends and indicators on supply and demand from 2016 reports complemented by additional dedicated research on the commercial satellite business to give you a snapshot of the commercial satellite value chain. Along with the introductory/overview section, the report includes sections on satellite manufacturing & launch services, satellite communications, Earth observation, and satellite navigation.

Designed as a customized executive presentation of nearly 40 PowerPoint slides, each including multiple graphs with explanatory text, the report proposes a selection of 2016 key graphs and data complemented by additional dedicated research on the commercial satellite business.

The report covers each segment of the value chain, from upstream to downstream, and commercial satellite applications.

New in this edition:

- Satellite constellations

- Small sats

- A quantitative assessment of the value chain

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction To The Satellite Value Chain

- The value chain concept

- Overview of the satellite value chain

- The 3 commercial satellite value chains in 2015

2. Satellite Manufacturing & Launch Services

- Satellites launched over the decade

- Commercial satellites launched over the decade

- Satellites launched in 2015

- Satellite manufacturing

- GEO satellite manufacturing

- Small satellite manufacturing

- Launch services

- GEO launch services

- Strategic issues

3. Satellite Communications

- Satellite operators

- Satellite operators

- satellite constellations

- Video services

- Telecom services

- Service providers landscape

- Strategic issues

4. Earth Observation

- Satellite operators

- Satellite operators

- the new space environment

- Commercial data market

- Value-added services

- Strategic issues

5. Satellite Navigation

- GNSS systems

- GNSS device market

- Strategic issues

