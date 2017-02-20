sprite-preloader
Montag, 20.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
20.02.2017 | 15:11
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Steel Wire Market 2015-2022 - Global Strategic Business Report 2017: Focus On Select Global Players - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Steel Wire - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Steel Wire in US$ Million by the following Product Segments:

  • Carbon Steel Wire
  • (Plain, Plated/Coated with Zinc, & Other Coated)
  • Alloy Steel Wire
  • Stainless Steel Wire (Round, & Others)

The report profiles 169 companies including many key and niche players such as

  • Anshan Iron and Steel Group Corporation (China)
  • ArcelorMittal S.A (Luxembourg)
  • Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. (China)
  • Bridon International Ltd. (UK)
  • Heico Wire Group (US)
  • Davis Wire Corporation (US)
  • National Standard (US)
  • Hesteel Group (China)
  • Insteel Industries, Inc. (US)
  • JFE Steel Corporation (Japan)
  • Jiangsu Shagang Group (China)
  • Kobe Steel, Ltd. (Japan)
  • Leggett & Platt Incorporated (US)
  • Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (Japan)
  • NV Bekaert SA (Belgium)
  • POSCO (South Korea)
  • Tata Steel Ltd (India)
  • Tree Island Industries Ltd. (Canada)
  • ThyssenKrupp Steel Europe (Germany)
  • Usha Martin Limited (India)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

2. Product Overview

3. Product Innovations/Launches

4. Recent Industry Activity

5. Focus On Select Global Players

6. Global Market Perspective

Total Companies Profiled: 169 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 182)

- The United States (35)
- Canada (4)
- Japan (12)
- Europe (93)
- France (4)
- Germany (18)
- The United Kingdom (9)
- Italy (6)
- Spain (5)
- Rest of Europe (51)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (33)
- Latin America (4)
- Africa (1)

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/glmf4w/steel_wire

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire