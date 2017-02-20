Steel Wire Market 2015-2022 - Global Strategic Business Report 2017: Focus On Select Global Players - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Steel Wire - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Steel Wire in US$ Million by the following Product Segments:
- Carbon Steel Wire
- (Plain, Plated/Coated with Zinc, & Other Coated)
- Alloy Steel Wire
- Stainless Steel Wire (Round, & Others)
The report profiles 169 companies including many key and niche players such as
- Anshan Iron and Steel Group Corporation (China)
- ArcelorMittal S.A (Luxembourg)
- Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. (China)
- Bridon International Ltd. (UK)
- Heico Wire Group (US)
- Davis Wire Corporation (US)
- National Standard (US)
- Hesteel Group (China)
- Insteel Industries, Inc. (US)
- JFE Steel Corporation (Japan)
- Jiangsu Shagang Group (China)
- Kobe Steel, Ltd. (Japan)
- Leggett & Platt Incorporated (US)
- Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (Japan)
- NV Bekaert SA (Belgium)
- POSCO (South Korea)
- Tata Steel Ltd (India)
- Tree Island Industries Ltd. (Canada)
- ThyssenKrupp Steel Europe (Germany)
- Usha Martin Limited (India)
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Overview
2. Product Overview
3. Product Innovations/Launches
4. Recent Industry Activity
5. Focus On Select Global Players
6. Global Market Perspective
Total Companies Profiled: 169 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 182)
- The United States (35)
- Canada (4)
- Japan (12)
- Europe (93)
- France (4)
- Germany (18)
- The United Kingdom (9)
- Italy (6)
- Spain (5)
- Rest of Europe (51)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (33)
- Latin America (4)
- Africa (1)
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/glmf4w/steel_wire
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716