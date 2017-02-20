Steel Wire Market 2015-2022 - Global Strategic Business Report 2017: Focus On Select Global Players - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Steel Wire - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Steel Wire in US$ Million by the following Product Segments:

Carbon Steel Wire

(Plain, Plated/Coated with Zinc, & Other Coated)

Alloy Steel Wire

Stainless Steel Wire (Round, & Others)

The report profiles 169 companies including many key and niche players such as

Anshan Iron and Steel Group Corporation ( China )

) ArcelorMittal S.A ( Luxembourg )

) Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. ( China )

& Steel Co., Ltd. ( ) Bridon International Ltd. (UK)

Heico Wire Group (US)

Davis Wire Corporation (US)

National Standard (US)

Hesteel Group ( China )

) Insteel Industries, Inc. (US)

JFE Steel Corporation ( Japan )

) Jiangsu Shagang Group ( China )

) Kobe Steel , Ltd. ( Japan )

, Ltd. ( ) Leggett & Platt Incorporated (US)

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation ( Japan )

) NV Bekaert SA ( Belgium )

) POSCO ( South Korea )

) Tata Steel Ltd ( India )

) Tree Island Industries Ltd. ( Canada )

) ThyssenKrupp Steel Europe ( Germany )

) Usha Martin Limited ( India )

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview



2. Product Overview



3. Product Innovations/Launches



4. Recent Industry Activity



5. Focus On Select Global Players



6. Global Market Perspective



Total Companies Profiled: 169 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 182)



- The United States (35)

- Canada (4)

- Japan (12)

- Europe (93)

- France (4)

- Germany (18)

- The United Kingdom (9)

- Italy (6)

- Spain (5)

- Rest of Europe (51)

- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (33)

- Latin America (4)

- Africa (1)



