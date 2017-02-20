Global $9.6 Billion Veterinary Diagnostics Market Analysis & Trends 2016-2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 9.4% over the next decade to reach approximately $9.6 billion by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing market for animal derived food products, rising prevalence of Zoonotic diseases, and recent technological developments of sensitive veterinary diagnostics kits.

Based on product the market is categorized into services, instruments, and consumables.

By technology the market is segmented by haematology, molecular diagnostics, diagnostic imaging, clinical chemistry, and immunodiagnostics. Further, haematology segment divided into Haematology Cartridges, Haematology Analyzers. Molecular diagnostics segment segregated into In-Situ Hybridization (ISH), microarrays, sequencing (DNA & NGS), Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests, and other molecular diagnostic tests.

Diagnostic imaging segment is classified into MRI scanners, radiography systems, CT scanners, ultrasound imaging systems, and others. Clinical chemistry segment divided into blood gas-electrolyte analysis, urine analysis, and glucose monitoring. Immunodiagnostics categorized into allergen-specific immunodiagnostic tests, lateral flow strip readers, immunoassay analyzers, Rapid Immuno Migration (RIM), Agar Gel Immuno-diffusion (AGID), elisa tests, lateral flow rapid tests, and other diagnostics.

On basis of animal type the market is segmented by companion animals, farm animals. Further, companion animals segment divided into horses, dogs, cats, and other companion animals. Farm animals segment is classified into fish, sheep and goats, poultry, swine, cattle, pigs, and other farm animals.

By end user the market is classified into veterinary hospitals and clinics, research institutes and universities, reference laboratories, and point-of-care testing or in-house testing.

Report Highlights:

- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

- Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

- Key developments and strategies observed in the market

- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increasing market for animal derived food products

3.1.2 Rising prevalence of Zoonotic diseases

3.1.3 Recent technological developments of sensitive veterinary diagnostics kits

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

4 Veterinary Diagnostics Market, By Product

4.1 Services

4.2 Instruments

4.3 Consumables

5 Veterinary Diagnostics Market, By Technology

5.1 Haematology

5.1.1.1 Haematology Cartridges

5.1.1.2 Haematology Analyzers

5.2 Molecular Diagnostics

5.2.1.1 In-Situ Hybridization (ISH)

5.2.1.2 Microarrays

5.2.1.3 Sequencing (DNA & NGS)

5.2.1.4 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests

5.2.1.5 Other Molecular Diagnostic Tests

5.3 Diagnostic Imaging

5.3.1.1 MRI Scanners

5.3.1.2 Radiography Systems

5.3.1.3 CT Scanners

5.3.1.4 Ultrasound Imaging Systems

5.3.1.5 Others

5.4 Clinical Chemistry

5.4.1.1 Blood Gas-Electrolyte Analysis

5.4.1.1.1.1 Cartridges

5.4.1.1.1.2 Blood Gas-Electrolyte Analyzers

5.4.1.2 Urine Analysis

5.4.1.2.1.1 Clips and Cartridges

5.4.1.2.1.2 Urine Analyzers

5.4.1.3 Glucose Monitoring

5.4.1.3.1.1 Blood Glucose Test Strips

5.4.1.3.1.2 Urine Glucose Test Strips

5.4.1.3.1.1 Glucose Monitors5.5 Immunodiagnostics

5.5.1.1 Allergen-Specific Immunodiagnostic Tests

5.5.1.2 Lateral Flow Strip Readers

5.5.1.3 Immunoassay Analyzers

5.5.1.4 Rapid Immuno Migration (RIM)

5.5.1.5 Agar Gel Immuno-diffusion (AGID)

5.5.1.6 Elisa Tests

5.5.1.7 Lateral Flow Rapid Tests

5.5.1.8 Other Diagnostics

6 Veterinary Diagnostics Market, By Animal Type

6.1 Companion Animals

6.1.1.1 Horses

6.1.1.2 Dogs

6.1.1.3 Cats

6.1.1.3.1 Cats

6.1.1.4 Other Companion Animals

6.2 Farm Animals

6.2.1 Farm Animals

6.2.1.1 Fish

6.2.1.2 Sheep and Goats

6.2.1.3 Poultry

6.2.1.4 Swine

6.2.1.5 Cattle

6.2.1.6 Pigs

6.2.1.7 Other Farm Animals

7 Veterinary Diagnostics Market, By End Users

7.1 Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics

7.2 Research Institutes and Universities

7.3 Reference Laboratories

7.4 Point-Of-Care Testing Or In-House Testing

7.4.1 Point-Of-Care Testing Or In-House Testing Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

8 Veterinary Diagnostics Market, By Geography

9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions 9.4 Other Activities

10 Leading Companies

10.1 ABAXIS, Inc.

10.2 Biochek

10.3 Henry Schein

10.4 HESKA Corporation

10.5 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

10.6 Idvet

10.7 Mindray Medical International Limited

10.8 Neogen Corporation

10.9 Pfizer

10.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

10.11 VCA Inc.

10.12 VIRBAC

10.13 Zoetis, Inc.

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4fv9qp/global_veterinary

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716