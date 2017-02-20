CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 02/20/17 -- Recognizing JLL's (NYSE: JLL) unique ability to deliver innovative, technology-enabled solutions that help clients achieve their ambitions, JLL has earned a place on the 2017 Global Outsourcing 100®. The annual list published by IAOP® features the world's top outsourcing service providers across all industries.

"To be included on this elite list for the ninth time in a row affirms our consistent delivery of top quality service to our clients," said John Forrest, Global & Americas CEO, JLL Corporate Solutions. "We are committed to developing innovative ideas that help businesses around the globe achieve their goals while enhancing their customer and employee experiences."

The 2017 Global Outsourcing 100 and its sub-lists are essential references for companies seeking new and expanded relationships with the best companies in the industry. The lists include companies from around the world that provide the full spectrum of outsourcing services.

"Buyers understand there are hundreds of qualified service providers and advisors out there, but what they really need to understand now is what makes each one exceptional," said IAOP CEO, Debi Hamill. "The Global Outsourcing 100 and World's Best Advisors lists have done just that. We are proud to recognize JLL for being among the highest rated companies in size and growth."

Applications are judged by a rigorous scoring methodology that includes a review by an independent panel of IAOP® customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations.

A leader in real estate outsourcing, JLL's Corporate Solutions business helps corporations and public institutions to enhance the workplace experience and improve productivity in the cost, efficiency and performance of their national, regional or global real estate portfolios. By creating outsourcing partnerships to manage and execute a range of real estate services, JLL helps corporations improve business performance, manage expenses and enhance profitability.

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. A Fortune 500 company, JLL helps real estate owners, occupiers and investors achieve their business ambitions. In 2016, JLL had revenue of $6.8 billion and fee revenue of $5.8 billion and, on behalf of clients, managed 4.4 billion square feet, or 409 million square meters, and completed sales acquisitions and finance transactions of approximately $136 billion. At year-end 2016, JLL had nearly 300 corporate offices, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 77,000. As of December 31, 2016, LaSalle Investment Management has $60.1 billion of real estate under asset management. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit www.jll.com.

About IAOP

IAOP is the go-to association leading the way to improve outsourcing outcomes by bringing together customers, providers and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional development, recognition, certification and excellence. With over 120,000 members and affiliates worldwide, IAOP is not only on top of the latest trends but in front of them. Through its expansive global chapter network, premier training and certification programs, knowledge center, member community and more, IAOP helps members learn, grow and succeed. For more information and how you can become involved, visit www.IAOP.org.

