Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
20.02.2017 | 15:22
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

MANCHESTER & LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, February 20

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
and Persons Closely Associated with them

On 17 February 2017, Mr Sheppard sold 50,000 shares in Manchester & London Investment Trust plc, held via M&M Investment Company Plc (Investment Holding Company). Following this transaction, MrSheppard's holding in the Company has decreased to 12,967,923 ordinary shares, representing 60.22% of the share capital.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Mark Sheppard
2 Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
PDMR (Investment Manager)
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
Manchester & London Investment Trust plc
b)LEI
213800HMBZXULR2EEO10
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each


ISIN: GB0002258472
b)Nature of the transaction
Sale of Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)

305.00p
50,000
d)Aggregated information


- Aggregated volume


- Price
N/A

e)Date of the transaction
17 February 2017
f)Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)

For enquiries:

James Poole
Capita Asset Services
0344 3911 926

20 February 2017


© 2017 PR Newswire