Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to officially list the following certificates with effect from March 1, 2017. The instruments will be registered on STO Commercial Papers. The last day of trading will be March 30, 2018.



Name Short Name Trading Code ISIN ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Kommuninvest Certifikat KOMC 1803 KOMC_1803 XX7111122944 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Landshypotek Certifikat LAHC 1803 LAHC_1803 XX7111122945 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Länsförsäkringar Bank Certifikat LFBC 1803 LFBC_1803 XX7111122946 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nordea Bank Certifikat NBHC 1803 NBHC_1803 XX7111122947 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SBAB Certifikat SBAC 1803 SBAC_1803 XX7111122948 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SEB Certifikat SEBC 1803 SEBC_1803 XX7111122949 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Stadshypotek Certifikat SHYC 1803 SHYC_1803 XX7111122950 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Swedbank Certifikat SWBC 1803 SWBC_1803 XX7111122951 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Swedbank Hypotek Certifikat SWHC 1803 SWHC_1803 XX7111122952 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Svenska Handelsbanken Certifikat SHBC 1803 SHBC_1803 XX7111122953 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sveriges Riksbank Riksbankscertifikat RIXC 1803 RIXC_1803 XX7111122954 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ålandsbanken Certifikat ALBC 1803 ALBC_1803 XX7111122955 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sparbanken Skåne Certifikat SBSC 1803 SBSC_1803 XX7111122956 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------







For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elin Nygren or Eva Norling, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.