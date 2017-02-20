Apheresis Market Worth 2.06 Billion USD by 2021

PUNE, India, February 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Apheresis Market by Product (Plasma & Component Separator, Hemoperfusion, and Disposable), Procedure (Therapeutic, Photopheresis, and Donor), Application (Plasmapheresis, Plateletpheresis), Technology (Centrifuge, Membrane Separation) - Global Forecast to 2021" published by MarketsandMarkets, the global market is projected to reach USD 2.06 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2016 to 2021.

The rising incidence of chronic lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, kidney disorders, & respiratory diseases, increasing demand for blood components, and favorable reimbursement scenario are the key factors driving the growth of the market. However, scarcity of qualified donors and the high cost of apheresis machines & procedures are restraining the growth of this market.

In this report, the market is majorly segmented by product, procedure, technology, application, and region. Based on product, the market is segmented into devices and disposables. The disposables segment accounted for the largest share and will be the fastest growing market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing demand for disposables and rising preference for apheresis blood collection.

On the basis of procedure, the market is segmented into automated/donor apheresis and therapeutic apheresis. Therapeutic apheresis is further segmented into therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE), therapeutic cytapheresis, photopheresis, and extracorporeal immunoadsorption (ECI). In 2015, therapeutic plasma exchange segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing prevalence and incidence of various blood disorders such as sickle-cell anemia and leukemia. The photopheresis segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for photopheresis in organ transplant rejection treatment.

In 2015, North America accounted for the largest share of the market, followed by Europe. The presence of established distribution channels, growing applications of apheresis products in plasma collection and fractionation, and rising number of hemophilic patients are driving the growth of the North American apheresis market. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth in this market majorly due to improving healthcare infrastructure and growing economies in China and India. In addition, manufacturers are increasingly focusing on strengthening their presence in emerging APAC countries.

The global Apheresis Market is highly competitive in nature, with the top five companies accounting for the major market share in 2015. Some of the key players in this market are Haemonetics Corporation (U.S.), Fresenius Medical Care (Germany), Terumo BCT, Inc. (U.S.), Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Kawasumi Laboratories Inc. (Japan), Cerus Corporation (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), HemaCare Corporation (U.S.), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), and Nikkiso Co., Ltd. (Japan). These leading players primarily focused on product launches, acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, and expansions to help growth in the market.

