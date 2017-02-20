In the period 13 February 2017 to 17 February 2017, Alm. Brand bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 9.0 million as part of the increased share buyback programme of up to DKK 400 million announced on 26 April 2016. In aggregate, shares of DKK 389.0 million have been bought back, equivalent to 97.3% of the overall programme.







Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made during the period:







Date No. of Average purchase Transaction shares price (DKK) value (DKK) 13 February 2017 33,333 57.38 1,912,648 14 February 2017 30,952 57.24 1,771,692 15 February 2017 30,952 57.75 1,787,478 16 February 2017 30,952 57.74 1,787,168 17 February 2017 30,952 57.50 1,779,740 Accumulated during the period 157,141 57.52 9,038,727 Accumulated under the share 8,021,512 48.50 389,017,666 buyback programme







Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation").







Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 11,006,210 own shares, equivalent to 6.3% of the share capital.







Transactional data relating to share buy-backs are provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.







Detailed transaction data











13 February 14 February 15 February 16 February 17 February 2017 2017 2017 2017 2017 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP of DKK of DKK of DKK of DKK of DKK share share share share share s s s s s ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XCSE 32.942 57,38 29.782 57,25 30.952 57,75 29.952 57,74 30.416 57,50 TRQX 0 520 57,25 0 331 57,50 459 57,50 TRQM 0 0 0 669 57,75 0 BATE 386 57,45 628 56,85 0 0 60 57,50 BATD 0 0 0 0 0 CHIX 5 57,50 22 57,00 0 0 17 57,50 CHID 0 0 0 0 0 Total 33.333 57,38 30.952 57,24 30.952 57,75 30.952 57,74 30.952 57,50 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----







13 February 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 33.333 57,38 ---------------------------------------------- 5 57,00 BATE 20170213 09:19:08.488000 26 57,00 XCSE 20170213 09:25:26.395000 30 57,00 BATE 20170213 09:38:57.967000 476 57,50 XCSE 20170213 09:59:04.534000 242 57,50 XCSE 20170213 10:42:32.242000 112 57,50 XCSE 20170213 10:45:24.234000 100 57,50 BATE 20170213 10:45:24.244000 5 57,50 CHIX 20170213 10:45:24.244000 65 57,50 XCSE 20170213 10:45:24.273000 29 57,00 XCSE 20170213 12:56:08.319000 418 57,50 XCSE 20170213 13:20:58.889000 2.582 57,50 XCSE 20170213 13:20:58.889000 284 57,50 XCSE 20170213 13:37:03.281000 22 57,50 XCSE 20170213 13:37:03.281000 694 57,50 XCSE 20170213 13:37:03.281000 251 57,50 BATE 20170213 14:36:08.501000 2.073 57,50 XCSE 20170213 14:36:08.515000 176 57,50 XCSE 20170213 14:36:08.554000 755 57,00 XCSE 20170213 15:29:35.977000 2.487 57,00 XCSE 20170213 15:29:35.977000 690 57,50 XCSE 20170213 16:31:45.050000 148 57,50 XCSE 20170213 16:31:45.050000 1.000 57,50 XCSE 20170213 16:31:45.050000 162 57,50 XCSE 20170213 16:31:45.050000 140 57,50 XCSE 20170213 16:31:56.496000 420 57,50 XCSE 20170213 16:31:56.496000 608 57,50 XCSE 20170213 16:31:56.496000 19.333 57,38 XCSE 20170213 16:46:22.930321







14 February 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 30.952 57,24 ---------------------------------------------- 2.496 57,00 XCSE 20170214 09:19:11.707000 290 57,00 BATE 20170214 09:19:11.708000 15 57,00 CHIX 20170214 09:19:11.720000 199 57,00 XCSE 20170214 09:19:13.039000 49 56,50 BATE 20170214 09:29:42.013000 144 56,50 BATE 20170214 09:37:03.348000 1.614 56,50 XCSE 20170214 11:02:01.294000 1.000 57,00 XCSE 20170214 12:55:46.359000 1.245 57,00 XCSE 20170214 14:12:57.737000 255 57,00 TRQX 20170214 14:12:57.737000 1.249 57,00 XCSE 20170214 14:51:10.123000 145 57,00 BATE 20170214 14:51:10.133000 7 57,00 CHIX 20170214 14:51:10.133000 99 57,00 XCSE 20170214 15:17:45.120000 66 57,50 TRQX 20170214 16:34:17.431000 66 57,50 TRQX 20170214 16:34:17.431000 133 57,50 TRQX 20170214 16:38:02.109000 1.249 58,00 XCSE 20170214 16:38:16.163000 2.679 58,00 XCSE 20170214 16:38:16.163000 17.952 57,24 XCSE 20170214 16:49:44.496169







15 February 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 30.952 57,75 ---------------------------------------------- 6.500 57,75 XCSE 20170215 14:47:11.963965 6.500 57,75 XCSE 20170215 16:35:24.240347 17.952 57,75 XCSE 20170215 16:37:28.800984







16 February 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 30.952 57,74 ---------------------------------------------- 331 57,50 TRQX 20170216 14:57:11.007000 5.000 57,75 XCSE 20170216 15:42:36.688881 7.000 57,75 XCSE 20170216 16:22:02.337408 669 57,75 TRQM 20170216 16:32:05.000000 17.952 57,74 XCSE 20170216 16:35:35.088169







17 February 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 30.952 57,50 ---------------------------------------------- 45 57,50 TRQX 20170217 10:15:02.055000 152 57,50 TRQX 20170217 10:15:13.268000 1.479 57,50 XCSE 20170217 10:15:15.695000 831 57,50 XCSE 20170217 10:15:15.697000 219 57,50 XCSE 20170217 10:15:33.806000 17 57,50 CHIX 20170217 10:15:33.816000 60 57,50 BATE 20170217 10:15:33.816000 197 57,50 XCSE 20170217 10:15:37.532000 131 57,50 TRQX 20170217 12:11:07.834000 139 57,50 XCSE 20170217 12:11:54.602000 25 57,50 XCSE 20170217 12:14:54.593000 552 57,50 XCSE 20170217 12:18:11.251000 499 57,50 XCSE 20170217 12:24:48.377000 131 57,50 TRQX 20170217 12:24:59.596000 392 57,50 XCSE 20170217 12:26:28.569000 131 57,50 XCSE 20170217 12:26:28.607000 700 57,50 XCSE 20170217 14:26:43.506000 431 57,50 XCSE 20170217 14:26:43.506000 412 57,50 XCSE 20170217 14:26:43.506000 457 57,50 XCSE 20170217 14:26:43.506000 309 57,50 XCSE 20170217 16:14:27.856000 1.000 57,50 XCSE 20170217 16:14:27.856000 691 57,50 XCSE 20170217 16:14:27.856000 1.000 57,50 XCSE 20170217 16:14:44.563000 1.433 57,50 XCSE 20170217 16:38:45.496000 500 57,50 XCSE 20170217 16:38:45.496000 479 57,50 XCSE 20170217 16:38:45.496000 424 57,50 XCSE 20170217 16:38:45.496000 157 57,50 XCSE 20170217 16:38:45.496000 7 57,50 XCSE 20170217 16:38:45.496000 17.952 57,50 XCSE 20170217 16:52:26.455089



