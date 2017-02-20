Global Petroleum Coke Market (Pet Coke) by Type, by End Use, by Region Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011-2025: TechSci Research Report

NEW YORK, February 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Petroleum coke also commonly known as pet coke is a valuable by-product obtained from crude oil refining units, which is emerging as a promising alternative for coal, and is used for electricity and thermal power generation. Growing demand for cleaner fuels is driving demand for pet coke in electricity and power generation industries across the globe, coupled with rising population and increasing urbanization are fueling growth in construction sector across the world, which is further anticipated to drive demand for pet coke.On the basis of type, global pet coke market has been segmented into Fuel grade and Calcined grade pet coke. Expanding aluminium and steel manufacturing industries, are driving demand for calcined grade pet coke in large quantities for manufacturing of anode and graphite electrodes. Moreover, other chemicals derived from pet coke such as, titanium dioxide, ammonia, urea, etc., also have wide application in automotive and textile industries, thereby fueling growth in global pet coke market.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20140117/663730 )

According to"Global Pet Coke Market By Type, By End Use, By Region Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2011-2025", pet coke market across the world is forecast to surpass USD25.35 billion by 2025, on account of rising government investments in construction and power generation sectors, coupled with growing demand for more cost effective and cleaner source of energy. In 2015, fuel grade pet coke garnered highest market share in global pet coke market, and this trend is anticipated to continue in the coming years, owing to its competitive pricing and high availability, as compared to calcined grade pet coke. Moreover,Asia-Pacific dominated global pet coke market in 2015, and is the region's dominance is expected to continue during the forecast period, on account of strong economic growth, expanding infrastructure and large requirements for power generation in the region."Global Pet Coke Market By Type, By End Use, By Region Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2011-2025"report elaborates following aspects related to pet coke market.

Global Pet Coke Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Type (Fuel Grade Calcined, Fuel Grade Calcined), By End Use (Cement, Power, Smelting & Others),

Regional Analysis - North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Middle East & Africa , and South America

, , , & , and Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

Why You Should Buy This Report?

To gain an in-depth understanding of Global Pet Coke Market

To identify the on-going trends and anticipated growth in the next five years

To help industry consultants, hardware equipment manufacturers, vendors and dealers align their market-centric strategies

To obtain research based business decisions and add weight to presentations and marketing material

To gain competitive knowledge of leading market players

To avail 10% customization in the report without any extra charges and get the research data or trends added in the report as per the buyer's specific needs

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary sources. Primary research included interviews with pet coke suppliers and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and other proprietary databases.

Table of Content:

1.Product Overview

2.Research Methodology

3.Analyst view

4.Global Pet Coke Market Outlook

4.1.Demand Supply Analysis

4.2.Global Pet Coke Market Outlook

4.3.Global Pet Coke Market Regional Analysis

5.Price Analysis

6.Market Dynamics

6.1.Drivers

6.2.Challenges

7. Market Trends & Developments

8.Competitive Landscape

9.Strategic Recommendation

About TechSci Research:

TechSci Research is a leading global market research firm publishing premium market research reports. Serving 700 global clients with more than 600 premium market research studies, TechSci Research is serving clients across 11 different industrial verticals. TechSci Research specializes in research based consulting assignments in high growth and emerging markets, leading technologies and niche applications. Our workforce of more than 100 fulltime Analysts and Consultants employing innovative research solutions and tracking global and country specific high growth markets helps TechSci clients to lead rather than follow market trends.

Contact:

Mr. Ken Mathews

708 Third Avenue,

Manhattan, NY,

New York - 10017

Tel: +1-646-360-1656

Email: sales@techsciresearch.com



Connect with us on Twitter - https://twitter.com/TechSciResearch

Connect with us on LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/techsci-research