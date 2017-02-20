Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-02-20 16:01 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







On 17th February 2017, AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and OÜ Astlanda Ehitus entered into a contract to perform 0-stage concrete works at the construction of Tallinn Courthouse at Lubja 4, Tallinn. The general contractor's contract performed by the consortium of AS Ehitusfirma Rand ja Tuulberg and OÜ Astlanda Ehitus for the construction works ordered by Riigi Kinnisvara AS.



The building has seven floors and three underground floors, the parking spaces will be constructed underground.



The contract value is approximately EUR 1.5 million, plus value added tax. The works will be performed from February until June 2017.



The main task of the Merko Ehitus Eesti concrete works department is to offer solutions for buildings and structures made of precast or cast-in-situ concrete, which are built by units of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti as well as external contractors. The concrete works department employs over 120 people, who perform construction and assembly of concrete floors and reinforced concrete slab structures.



AS Merko Ehitus Eesti (www.merko.ee) is Estonian leading construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering, road, electrical and residential construction.



Additional information: AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, director of concrete works department, Veiko Sumre, tel. +372 680 5105.







Merit Kullasepp Communication and Marketing Manager AS Merko Ehitus Phone: +372 650 1250 E-mail: merit.kullasepp@merko.ee







AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group consists of Estonia's leading construction company AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, the Latvian-market-oriented SIA Merks, UAB Merko Statyba that is operating on the Lithuanian market, construction company Peritus Entreprenør AS in Norway and the real estate development business unit along with real estate holding companies. As at the end of 2016, the group employed 797 people and the company's 2016 revenue was EUR 252 million.