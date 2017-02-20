ATOS: Atos launches industry-leading Next Generation 9-1-1 solution to improve Public Safety in the US

Atos launches industry-leading Next Generation 9-1-1 solution to improve Public Safety in the US

Atos to provide the most scalable and robust NG9-1-1 communication system available in the industry

Paris, Irving (Texas), February 20, 2017 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today announces the launch of its industry-leading Next Generation 9-1-1 ("NG9-1-1") solution in the U.S. market. The Atos NG9-1-1 solution will better enable first responders to serve the needs of major cities, communities across the country, and U.S. military bases around the world.

Atos brings to the U.S. public safety market a smart next generation IP network architecture, key network elements, and a proven track record in serving some of the most demanding mission-critical environments.

"Thanks to the Unify communications technology and expertise, we developed the NG9-1-1 solution to provide real time access to all media, whether voice, text, or video, to more effectively evaluate and mobilize the right resources to address any form of public emergency", said Michel-Alain Proch, Group Senior Executive Vice President and CEO North America. "Atos will continue to invest to further enhance its carrier-grade switching platform adding increased intelligence, security and resiliency".

Atos' NG9-1-1 offering provides the following new innovations:

Carrier Grade multi-media core switching: NENA i3 compliant, with Joint Interoperability & Test Command Certification (JITC), VoIP switch capable of replacing today's telephone central offices, for ESInet solutions

World-class call-taking platform: The only Call-Taking platform that provides access to real time multi-media information

World-class cybersecurity capabilities: Leveraging Atos' world-class Cyber Security services and experience

Enhanced NG9-1-1 network OPEX cost management: Optimizing network design to dramatically reduce their 9-1-1 operations costs while leveraging existing assets

Flexible & Collaborative network planning expertise: Atos' solution adapts to any customer infrastructure environment

For more information, please visit atos.net/NG911 (http://www.atos.net/NG911).

Contact

US | Kim Marie Testa | +1 214 223 5343 | Kim.testa@atos.net (mailto:Kim.testa@atos.net)

Europe | Terence Zakka | + 33 1 73 26 40 76 | terence.zakka@atos.net (mailto:terence.zakka@atos.net)

About Atos

Atos SE (Societas Europaea) is a leader in digital transformation with circa 100,000 employees in 72 countries and pro forma annual revenue of circa € 12 billion. Serving a global client base, the Group is the European leader in Big Data, Cybersecurity, Digital Workplace and provides Cloud services, Infrastructure & Data Management, Business & Platform solutions, as well as transactional services through Worldline, the European leader in the payment industry. With its cutting edge technologies, digital expertise and industry knowledge, the Group supports the digital transformation of its clients across different business sectors: Defense, Financial Services, Health, Manufacturing, Media, Utilities, Public sector, Retail, Telecommunications, and Transportation. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and is listed on the Euronext Paris market. Atos operates under the brands Atos, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Bull, Canopy, Unify and Worldline.

For more information, visit: atos.net (http://www.atos.net/)





Click here for PDF (http://hugin.info/143359/R/2080152/783275.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: ATOS via Globenewswire

