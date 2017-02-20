Global Viral Molecular Diagnostics Market Analysis and Trends 2016-2025 - Application, Technology, End Users Analysis & Forecasts - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Viral Molecular Diagnostics Market Analysis and Trends - Application, Technology, End User - Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

This industry report analyzes the global markets for Viral Molecular Diagnostics across all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is Acceptance of personalized medicine and companion diagnostics, Growth in Proteomics and Genomics Research, Molecular diagnostic tools with new and complex platforms and Introduction of matrix-assisted laser desorption/ionization time-of-flight (MALDI-TOF) mass spectrometry.

Based on Application the market is categorized into Infectious diseases, Genetics, Blood Screening and Microbiology. The Infectious diseases segment is further divided into Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and Human Papillomavirus (HPV).

Based on Technology the market is categorized into Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT), Microarrays, in situ Hybridization, DNA Sequencing and Next-Generation Sequencing and Other Technologies.

The End User segment market is categorized into Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Academics Institutions and Other End Users.





The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.





Report Highlights:





- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities





- Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers





- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries





- Key developments and strategies observed in the market





- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends





- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players





- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025





- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments





Key Topics Covered:







1 Market Outline







2 Executive Summary







3 Market Overview





3.1 Current Trends





3.1.1 Acceptance of personalized medicine and companion diagnostics





3.1.2 Growth in Proteomics and Genomics Research





3.1.3 Molecular diagnostic tools with new and complex platforms





3.1.4 Introduction of matrix-assisted laser desorption/ionization time-of-flight (MALDI-TOF) mass spectrometry





3.2 Drivers





3.3 Constraints





3.4 Industry Attractiveness







4 Viral Molecular Diagnostics Market, By Application





4.1 Infectious diseases





4.1.1.1 Hepatitis B virus (HBV)





4.1.1.2 Hepatitis C virus (HCV)





4.1.1.3 Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)





4.1.1.4 Human Papillomavirus (HPV)





4.2 Genetics





4.3 Blood Screening





4.4 Microbiology







5 Viral Molecular Diagnostics Market, By Technology





5.1 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)





5.2 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)





5.3 Microarrays





5.4 in situ Hybridization





5.5 DNA Sequencing and Next-Generation Sequencing





5.6 Other Technologies







6 Viral Molecular Diagnostics Market, By End User





6.1 Hospitals





6.2 Diagnostic Laboratories





6.3 Academics Institutions





6.4 Other End User







7 Viral Molecular Diagnostics Market, By Geography







8 Key Player Activities





8.1 Acquisitions & Mergers





8.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures





8.3 Product Launch & Expansions





8.4 Other Activities







9 Leading Companies





9.1 Abbott Laboratories, Inc.





9.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories





9.3 Beckman Coulter





9.4 Auto Genomics Inc





9.5 Dickinson and Company





9.6 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG





9.7 Roche Diagnostics





9.8 Olympus Corporation





9.9 Sanofi





9.10 QIAGEN





9.11 bioMérieux SA





9.12 Meridian Bioscience, Inc





9.13 Gen-Probe Inc.





9.14 Affymetrix, Inc.





9.15 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc







