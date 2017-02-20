Global RFID Blood Refrigerator and Freezer Market Analysis and Trends 2016-2025: Demand for Automated Inventory Management - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global RFID Blood Refrigerator and Freezer Market Analysis and Trends - Product (RFID refrigerators and RFID freezers), Application (Diagnostic centers, Blood banks and Hospitals) - Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global RFID Blood Refrigerator and Freezer Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 21.3% from 2015 to 2025.

This industry report analyzes the global markets for RFID Blood Refrigerator and Freezer across all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing like technical difficulties can limit the use of RFID at the unit level, usage in tissue and implant tracking programs to provide hospitals with storage and tracking solution, Demand for automated inventory management and Pharmaceuticals, biologics, blood and time-sensitive medical devices are being tagged with RFID tags.

Based on Product the market is categorized into RFID refrigerators and RFID freezers. Depending on the application the market is segmented by Diagnostic centers, Blood banks and Hospitals.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Report Highlights:



- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

- Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

- Key developments and strategies observed in the market

- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Technical difficulties can limit the use of RFID at the unit level

3.1.2 Usage in tissue and implant tracking programs to provide hospitals with storage and tracking solution

3.1.3 Demand for automated inventory management

3.1.4 Pharmaceuticals, biologics, blood and time-sensitive medical devices are being tagged with RFID tags.

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 RFID Blood Refrigerator and Freezer Market, By Product

4.1 RFID refrigerators

4.2 RFID freezers



5 RFID Blood Refrigerator and Freezer Market, By Application

5.1 Diagnostic centers

5.2 Blood banks

5.3 Hospitals



6 RFID Blood Refrigerator and Freezer Market, By Geography



7 Key Player Activities

7.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

7.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

7.3 Product Launch & Expansions

7.4 Other Activities



8 Leading Companies

8.1 Biolog-id

8.2 Champion Healthcare Technologies

8.3 SATO

8.4 SpaceCode

8.5 Terso Solutions

8.6 Arctest Oy

8.7 Binder

8.8 B Medical Systems

8.9 Helmer Scientific

8.10 Remi

8.11 RFID Global Solution

8.12 Solstice Medical LLC

8.13 Stanley Innerspace

8.14 Terson Solutions Inc.

8.15 Tagsys RFID Group

8.16 Magellan Technology Pty. Ltd

8.17 Terso Solutions, Inc

8.18 Haier BioMedical

8.19 Panasonic Biomedical

8.20 Bionics Scientific Technologies

8.21 Terumo Corporation

8.22 Angelantoni Life Science



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rq5zgg/global_rfid_blood

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716