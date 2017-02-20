Portable Gas Detection Systems Market Report 2015-2021: Type of Gas Detected, Type of Technology Used, End User Applications & Regional Markets - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Portable Gas Detection Systems: Global Markets" report to their offering.

The global market for portable gas detectors totaled $1.1 billion in 2015. The market should total and $1.4 billion in 2021, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% from 2016 to 2021.

This report provides an overview of the global markets for portable gas detection systems. It includes analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021. It provides a look at forces driving the market such as increasing fire service, automotive, building automation, petrochemical, industrial, and medical applications.

The scope of this report is broad and covers the different types of portable gas detectors. The market is broken down by type of gas detected, type of technology used, end-user applications and regional markets. Revenue forecasts from 2016 through 2021 are provided for each of these segments. Estimated values are based on manufacturers' total revenues.

Companies Mentioned:

Aeroqual Ltd.

ATI Analytical Technology

Bacharach Inc.

Bascom-Turner Instruments Inc.

Brave Engineering Ltd.

CO2 Meter Inc.

Crowcon Detection Instruments Ltd.

Detcon Inc.

DMS Detection & Measurement Systems

Dragerwerk Ag & Co. Kgaa

Dynament Ltd.

Enmet Llc

Figaro Usa Inc.

Gas Clip Technologies

Gastron Co. Ltd.

GFG Europe Ltd.

Honeywell Analytics Inc.

HNL Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Industrial Scientific Corp.

International Gas Detectors Ltd.

(20+ Others)

Key Topics Covered:

1: Introduction

2: Summary

3: Overview

4: Global Market Forecast For Portable Gas Detectors

5: Market Dynamics

6: Supplier Landscape And Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cvg3xk/portable_gas

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716