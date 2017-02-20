Hernia Repair Devices Global Market - Forecast to 2022 - By Hernia Type, Product Type, Repair Type & Region - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Hernia Repair Devices Global Market -Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

An increasing number of patients suffering from obesity, the rise in aging population, rising adoption of tension free repair procedures and increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, are driving the growth of hernia repair devices global market. However, Inconsistent reimbursement and the high cost of hernia repair procedure, high implementation cost and regulations posed on robotic surgery, operation failure and recurrence of hernia in obese and geriatric patients and also the risks and complications associated with hernia repair surgery and mesh are negatively influencing the expansion of hernia repair devices global market.

The Hernia repair devices global market is segmented based on hernia types, products, repair types, and geography. The hernia types are segmented into incisional, inguinal, umbilical and other types, based on the product types into fixation devices, meshes and other products. The meshes are further sub-segmented into synthetic meshes and biological meshes. Further, synthetic meshes are classified into absorbable and non-absorbable meshes. Based on the types of repair procedure into Tension repair, open-tension repair, laparoscopic tension free repair and robotic assisted hernia repair types and the geographically market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world.

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2015 for hernia repair devices market followed by European region. Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2015 to 2022. This is mainly due to the steep rise in ageing population, an increase in minimally invasive surgeries and favourable government policies makes North America the leader of the Hernia repair devices global market. However, Asian countries especially Japan and China's are the fast growing regions with its growing demand for Hernia repair devices. In addition, increasing prevalence of hernia is more in developing countries compared to developed countries, is mainly due to the undiagnosed and untreated hernia cases which will further increase the growth and development of hernia repair devices market.

Companies Mentioned:

Acelity L.P. inc.

Aspide Medical

B.Braun Melsungen AG

C.R.Bard inc.

Cook Medical inc.

Getinge AB

Insightra Medical inc.

Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon, inc.)

Medtronic, Plc

W. L. Gore & Associates, inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Market Overview

4. Hernia Repair Devices Market, by Hernia Type

5. Hernia Repair Devices Market, by Product Type

6. Hernia Repair Devices Market, by Repair Type

7. Hernia Repair Devices Market, by Region

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Major Companies

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tvw6lw/hernia_repair

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716