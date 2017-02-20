Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Cervical Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast 2023 EU5" drug pipelines to their offering.

The therapeutic market size of Cervical Cancer in European (EU5) market is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 0.019% and reach up to USD 109.8 million by 2023.

This report provides marketed drugs information of Cervical Cancer. It has included historical and forecasted epidemiology and market size of the Cervical Cancer for Europe (Germany, Spain, France, Italy and United Kingdom) for 2013 2023.

Cervical Cancer needs to be focused more and more because it adversely affects younger women. It is the fourth most common cause of death among women. Cervical Cancer occurs due to the uncontrolled growth of healthy cells in cervix and forms cervical lesions. It spreads to other tissues such as vagina and uterus. Cervical Cancer is caused by inheritance of defects or mutation in genes.

Cervical cancer is also caused due to the infection by the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) which can infect cells on the surface of the skin and those lining the genitals, anus, mouth and throat, but not the blood or internal organs such as the heart or lungs.

Cervical Cancer Emerging therapies Market Size

Bevacizumab (Avastin)

Cervarix (Human Papillomavirus Bivalent (Types 16 and 18) Vaccine, Recombinant)

Gardasil/ Gardasil 9

Pipeline Product (Phase III)

Z-100 (Ancer 20)

Axalimogene filolisbac or AXAL (ADXS11-001)

Gimeracil-Oteracil-Tegafur (S-1, TS-1)

