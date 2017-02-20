Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Graft Versus Host Disease (GVHD) Epidemiology Insights 2023" report to their offering.

This report provides an overview of the disease and global historical and forecasted epidemiological data for the diagnosed incident cases of Hematopoietic stem cell transplantations (HSCTs) and Graft Versus Host Disease (GVHD) based upon the sub types of GVHD along with the type of donor involved in the HSCTs, for the forecast period (2013 2023) in the 7MM.

GVHD is one of the severe complications associated with Hematopoietic stem cell transplantations (HSCTs). We forecast predict an on going increase in HSCTs in the near future which shall lead to subsequent increase in the patient population of GVHD. According to experts estimates, the total number of diagnosed incident cases of Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplants (HSCTs) shall increase at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.80% from 2013 2023.

The incident rate of GVHD in unrelated donor (URD) is much higher in comparison to the sibling donors (SD), irrespective of the sub types i.e., acute GVHD (aGVHD) or chronic GVHD (cGVHD). As per forecasts, the global diagnosed incidence cases of aGVHD in sibling donors and aGVHD in unrelated donors, shall increase at a CAGR of 2.63% and 2.51%, respectively, from 2013 2023. In case of cGVHD, the number of diagnosed incident population cGVHD in sibling donors and cGVHD in unrelated donors for the 7MM is expected to accentuate at a CAGR of 1.96% and 1.57%, respectively, by the end of the year 2023.

