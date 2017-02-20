Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Company update

Strategic Equity Capital plc

20 February 2017

Company update

The Board of Strategic Equity Capital plc (the "Company") understands that Harwood Capital Management ("Harwood") and its representatives, of their own volition, are speaking to the Company's shareholders with a view to promoting a scheme that would result in Harwood, or an affiliate thereof, managing some or all of the Company's assets.

The Board has been informed that Stuart Widdowson, the Company's former lead portfolio manager at GVQ Investment Management Limited ("GVQIM"), will be associated with Harwood in due course in establishing a new venture.

The Board has been advised by its manager, GVQIM, that Stuart Widdowson will not be in a position to put himself forward to manage some or all of the Company's assets for a period of up to 18 months pursuant to the terms of his employment contract with GVQIM.

As stated in the Company's recently published Interim Report, the Board continues to place strong corporate governance very highly on the agenda and monitors the performance of all the Company's service providers, including GVQIM, closely and regularly and will continue to act in the best interests of all shareholders.

