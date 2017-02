Ashtead Group plc

20th February 2017

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

Announcement of Q3 Results

Ashtead Group plc announces that its third quarter results for the period ended 31st January 2017 will be announced on Tuesday 7th March 2017.

