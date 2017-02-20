Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "France - Telecoms, Mobile, Broadband and Digital Media Statistics and Analyses (15th Edition)" report to their offering.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of trends and developments in France's telecommunications market. The report analyses the mobile, internet, broadband, digital TV and converging media sectors.

Subjects Include:

Market and industry analyses, trends and developments;

Facts, figures and statistics;

Industry and regulatory issues;

Infrastructure developments;

Major Players, Revenues, Subscribers, ARPU, MoU;

Internet, VoIP, IPTV;

Mobile Voice and Data Markets;

Broadband (FttP, DSL, cable, wireless);

Convergence and Digital Media;

Government policies affecting the telecoms industry;

Market liberalisation and industry issues;

Telecoms operators privatisation, IPOs, acquisitions, new licences;

Mobile technologies (GSM; 3G, HSPA, LTE).

Key Developments:

Bouygues Telecom sets up Objenious subsidiary dedicated to the Internet of Things;

Ireland-France Cable-1 system set to begin construction;

Orange's LoRa network available in 2,600 towns by February 2017;

Orange sets up Orange Horizons subsidiary to exploit potential in new markets, sets out five-year Essentials 2020 strategy;

Telecom sector investment recovers from 2009 downturn;

SFR Group increases footprint of its 1Gb/s FttP service;

DSL subscriber base begins to fall;

Orange partners with Ericsson and Nokia to develop a path to 5G;

MNOs make progress on mobile dead zones coverage;

Regulator proposes mobile broadband use for 2.6GHz and 3.5GHz band spectrum;

Bouygues Telecom completes sale of 500 towers on lease-back arrangement;

MVNO market share approaches 11% of subscribers;

Cdiscount launches videostreaming service;

Orange launches OTT HDMI dongle for access to Orange streaming services;

Report update includes the regulator's market data to September 2016, telcos' financial and operating data to Q3 2016, recent market developments.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key statistics

2. Telecommunications market

3. Regulatory environment

4. Fixed network operators

5. Telecommunications infrastructure

6. Broadband market

7. Digital media

8. Mobile communications

Companies Mentioned

AB Group

Bouygues Telecom

Canal+

Free Mobile

Iliad

Omea Telecom

Orange

SFR Group

TNTSat

TPS

Virgin Mobile

Vivendi

