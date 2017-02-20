Global Propylene Market by Application, by Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011 - 2025: TechSci Research Report

NEW YORK, February 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Propylene belongs to alkene class of hydrocarbons which is volatile and extremely flammable. It is one of the most extensively used organic chemical compound in the world. FCC splitters and On-Purpose Technology (OPT) are most widely used propylene production technologies across the globe. Propylene, one of the most important base chemicals, forms the building block for various chemical derivatives such as polypropylene, oxo-alcohols, propylene oxide, acrylic acid, acrylonitrile, cumene, acrolein, alkylates, dimersol, polymer gasoline, propylene oligomers, iso-butyl benzene, EPDM rubbers and isopropyl alcohol. Propylene and its derivatives are widely utilized for production of variety of downstream chemical products that find application in automotive and packaging applications. Moreover, expanding automotive sector, coupled with growing industrialization and booming packaging industry are anticipated to drive demand for propylene across the globe in the coming years.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20140117/663730 )



According to"Global Propylene Market By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011 - 2025", the global propylene market is forecast to grow at a CAGR around 6% during 2016-2025, on account of growing industrialization and rising demand for demand for eco-friendly paints across commercial and residential set ups. Additionally, announcements of various emerging OPT plants for propylene coupled with smooth trading practices between countries is boosting global propylene market. Furthermore, polypropylene is projected to dominate global propylene market, on account of increasing government regulations for reducing greenhouse gas emissions in environment supported by tremendous growth in the production of light commercial vehicles and packaging industries. Few of the leading players operating in global propylene market include Sinopec Corp., CNPC and ExxonMobil Corporation, among others."Global Propylene Market By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011 - 2025"report elaborates following aspects related to propylene market.

Global Propylene Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Application (Polypropylene, Acrylonitrile, Acrylic Acid, Propylene Oxide, Cumene & Others), By Region ( North America , Asia-Pacific , Europe , South America and Middle East & Africa )

, , , and & ) Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

Why You Should Buy This Report?

To gain an in-depth understanding of global propylene market

To identify the on-going trends and anticipated growth in the next five years

To help industry consultants, manufacturers, vendors and dealers align their market-centric strategies

To obtain research based business decisions and add weight to presentations and marketing material

To gain competitive knowledge of leading market players

To avail 10% customization in the report without any extra charges and get research data or trends added in the report as per the buyer's specific needs

Report Methodology:

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary sources. Primary research included interviews with propylene suppliers, channel partners and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications such as company annual reports, financial reports and other proprietary databases.

Table of Content:

1.Product Overview

2.Research Methodology

3.Analyst View

4.Global Propylene Market Overview

4.1. Installed Capacity & Actual Production

4.2. Production Share - By Process

5.Global Propylene Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.2.Market Share & Forecast

5.3.Global Market Attractiveness Index & BPS Analysis

6.Global Propylene Market Regional Analysis

6.1.Asia-Pacific Propylene Market Outlook

6.2.Europe Propylene Market Outlook

6.3.North America Propylene Market Outlook

6.4.Middle East & Africa Propylene Market Outlook

6.5.South America Propylene Market Outlook

7.Price Analysis

8.Market Dynamics

8.1.Drivers

8.2.Challenges

9.Market Trends & Developments

10.Competitive Landscape

11.Strategic Recommendations

About TechSci Research:

TechSci Research is a leading global market research firm publishing premium market research reports. Serving 700 global clients with more than 600 premium market research studies, TechSci Research is serving clients across 11 different industrial verticals. TechSci Research specializes in research based consulting assignments in high growth and emerging markets, leading technologies and niche applications. Our workforce of more than 100 fulltime Analysts and Consultants employing innovative research solutions and tracking global and country specific high growth markets helps TechSci clients to lead rather than follow market trends.



Contact:

Mr. Ken Mathews

708 Third Avenue,

Manhattan, NY,

New York - 10017

Tel: +1-646-360-1656

Email: sales@techsciresearch.com



Connect with us on Twitter - https://twitter.com/TechSciResearch

Connect with us on LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/techsci-research