This report provides a comprehensive overview of trends and developments in the UK's telecommunications market. The report analyses the mobile, internet, broadband, digital TV and converging media sectors.

Subjects Include:

Market and industry analyses, trends and developments;

Facts, figures and statistics;

Industry and regulatory issues;

Infrastructure developments;

Major Players, Revenues, Subscribers, ARPU, MoU;

Internet, VoIP, IPTV;

Mobile Voice and Data Markets;

Broadband (FttP, DSL, cable, wireless);

Convergence and Digital Media;

Government policies affecting the telecoms industry;

Market liberalisation and industry issues;

Telecoms operators privatisation, IPOs, acquisitions, new licences;

Mobile technologies (GSM; 3G, HSPA, LTE, 5G).

Key Developments:

BT and Huawei trial 3Tb/s channel over existing fibre;

Ofcom develops plan for Openreach to be given greater independence within BT Group;

Vodafone aiming to close 3G infrastructure by 2020;

Sky enters the mobile market via its MVNO Sky Mobile;

MTRs set to May 2018;

BT retains EE as a separate business post-acquisition;

MNOs extend Wi-Fi calling and VoLTE services;

700MHz spectrum to be made available for mobile data services by mid-2020;

Ofcom identifies four frequency bands for 5G use, plans 5G licensing by 2018;

Vodafone trials LTE-V2X technology;

Openreach aiming to commercialise Dark Fibre Access product by October 2017;

CityFibre expands 1Gb/s reach; BT developing G.fast technology to provide 1Gb/s services;

Virgin Media introduces a 330Mb/s broadband service;

Hyperoptic expands its FttP network;

Government to invest £1 billion of fibre infrastructure and 5G technologies;

Average download speed approaches 29Mb/s;

Report update includes the regulator's market data for 2016, telcos' financial and operating data to Q2 2016, recent market developments.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key statistics

2. Telecommunications market

3. Regulatory environment

4. Fixed network operators

5. Telecommunications infrastructure

6. Broadband market

7. Digital media

8. Digital economy

9. Mobile communications

Companies Mentioned

BBC

BT

Cable Wireless

Carphone Warehouse

COLT Telecom

Everything Everywhere (EE incorporating T-Mobile and Orange)

Freeview

H3

KCom

O2

Orange

Sky

Tesco Mobile

Tiscali

Virgin Media

Virgin Mobile

Vodafone

