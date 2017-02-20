Global Chemical Seed Treatment Market Analysis & Trends 2016 - Industry Forecast to 2025 for the $7.5 Billion Industry - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Chemical Seed Treatment Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Chemical Seed Treatment Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 9.3% over the next decade to reach approximately $7.5 billion by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

Some of the trends illustrated for the market are agronomic trends that comprise development of high quality seeds, seed companies are investing in R&D to develop target specific products, penetration and requirement of seeds such as genetically engineered (GE) corn and soybeans and developing seed treatments that can control a broad range of pathogens.

On the basis of application, the market is categorised into Fungicides, Insecticides and Other chemicals. The Fungicides segment is further divided into Carbendazim, Carboxin, Fludioxonil, Mefenoxam, Tebuconazole and Thiram. Insecticides segment is sub divided into Carbofuran, Imidacloprid and Thiamethoxam. Further, the Other chemicals segment is segregated into 1,3-Dichloropropene, Abamectin, Aldicarb,Chloropicrin, Dazomet, Ethoprop, Ethylene Dibromide, Fenamiphos, Metam-Sodium, Fensulfothion, Methyl Isothiocyanate, OxamyI, Terbufos and Thionazin.







Based on Crop Type, market is segregated into Oilseeds, Cereals & Grains and Other Crop Types. Oilseeds segment is subdivided into Cotton, Canola, Sunflower and Others. Cereals & Grains segment is also segregated into Corn, Rice and Wheat. The Other Crop Types segment is further divided into Sugar Beets and Turf/Forage Grasses & Alfalfa.





Report Highlights:





- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities





- Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers





- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries





- Key developments and strategies observed in the market





- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends





- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players





- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025





- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments





Key Topics Covered:







1 Market Outline







2 Executive Summary







3 Market Overview





3.1 Current Trends





3.1.1 Agronomic trends that comprise development of high quality seeds





3.1.2 Seed companies are investing in R&D to develop target specific products





3.1.3 Penetration and requirement of seeds such as genetically engineered (GE) corn and soybeans





3.1.4 Developing seed treatments that can control a broad range of pathogens





3.2 Drivers





3.3 Constraints





3.4 Industry Attractiveness





4 Chemical Seed Treatment Market, By Application

4.1 Fungicides

4.1.1.1 Carbendazim

4.1.1.2 Carboxin

4.1.1.3 Fludioxonil

4.1.1.4 Mefenoxam

4.1.1.5 Tebuconazole

4.1.1.6 Thiram

4.2 Insecticides

4.2.1.1 Carbofuran

4.2.1.2 Imidacloprid

4.2.1.3 Thiamethoxam

4.3 Other chemicals

4.3.1.1 1,3-Dichloropropene

4.3.1.2 Abamectin

4.3.1.3 Aldicarb

4.3.1.4 Chloropicrin

4.3.1.5 Dazomet

4.3.1.6 Ethoprop

4.3.1.7 Ethylene Dibromide

4.3.1.8 Fenamiphos

4.3.1.9 Metam-Sodium

4.3.1.10 Fensulfothion

4.3.1.11 Methyl Isothiocyanate

4.3.1.12 OxamyI

4.3.1.13 Terbufos

4.3.1.14 Thionazin



5 Chemical Seed Treatment Market, By Crop Type

5.1 Oilseeds

5.1.1.1 Cotton

5.1.1.2 Canola

5.1.1.3 Sunflower

5.1.1.4 Others

5.2 Cereals & Grains

5.2.1.1 Corn

5.2.1.2 Rice

5.2.1.3 Wheat

5.3 Other Crop Types

5.3.1.1 Sugar Beets

5.3.1.2 Turf/Forage Grasses & Alfalfa



6 Chemical Seed Treatment Market, By Technique

6.1 Coating

6.2 Dressing

6.3 Pelleting

6.3.1 Pelleting Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)



7 Chemical Seed Treatment Market, By Geography



8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities



9 Leading Companies

9.1 Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd (Formerly Makhteshim Agan Industries Ltd)

9.2 Advanced Biological Marketing Inc

9.3 BASF SE

9.4 Bayer Cropscience Ag

9.5 Chemtura Agrosolutions

9.6 Dupont

9.7 Incotec Group Bv

9.8 Verdesian Life Sciences

9.9 Monsanto Company

9.10 Novozymes A/S

9.11 Nufarm Ltd

9.12 Syngenta International Ag

9.13 BioWorks Inc,

9.14 Valent USA Corp

9.15 Germains Seed Technology

9.16 Precision Laboratories Llc

9.17 Plant Health Care

9.18 BrettYoung Limited

9.19 Wolf Trax Inc

9.20 Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited

9.21 FMC Corporation

9.22 WinField Solutions, LLC

9.23 Arysta Life Science Limited



