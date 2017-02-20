Global Wealth Review (GWR) 2017: Worldwide Wealth and Wealth Migration Trends - Impact of Brexit on UK Wealth - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
This report covers global wealth and wealth migration trends over the past year (2016), with projections to 2026.
Scope
- Wealth migration trends over the past year.
- Future wealth migration trends and insights.
- Wealthiest countries worldwide (W10).
- Wealthiest cities worldwide.
- Wealth inequality by country - most equal and unequal countries.
- Country and city wealth growth trends over the past year, with forecasts to 2026.
- Spending review of global HNWIs, including behavioural mapping and collectables
- Top 2nd home hotspots for the world's wealthy.
- Prime property index - city US$ per square meter rankings.
- Top rated hotels and destinations for the world's wealthy.
- The rise of hotel residences and residential estates worldwide.
- Country safety index - link between safety levels and wealth growth.
- Impact of Brexit on UK wealth.
- Impact of new leadership on USA wealth.
Key Highlights
- Global wealth migration is accelerating. Approximately 82,000 millionaires (HNWIs) migrated in 2016, compared to just 64,000 in 2015.
- For the second straight year Australia is the top country worldwide for millionaire inflows, beating out traditional destinations such as the US and the UK.
- There were approximately 13.6 million HNWIs (millionaires) in the world at the end of 2016 and worldwide HNWI wealth stood at US$69 trillion.
- Global wealth is expected to rise by 35% over the next decade (2016 - 2026).
- The top performing wealth markets are expected to be Vietnam, China, India, Mauritius and Sri Lanka.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Wealth migration trends
3 Country benchmarks
4 Country performance and trends
5 Wealth inequality
6 The wealthiest cities worldwide
7 Spending habits of global HNWIs
8 Additional findings
