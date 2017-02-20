Global Wealth Review (GWR) 2017: Worldwide Wealth and Wealth Migration Trends - Impact of Brexit on UK Wealth - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "The 2017 Global Wealth Review (GWR): Worldwide Wealth and Wealth Migration Trends" report to their offering.

This report covers global wealth and wealth migration trends over the past year (2016), with projections to 2026.

Scope

- Wealth migration trends over the past year.

- Future wealth migration trends and insights.

- Wealthiest countries worldwide (W10).

- Wealthiest cities worldwide.

- Wealth inequality by country - most equal and unequal countries.

- Country and city wealth growth trends over the past year, with forecasts to 2026.

- Spending review of global HNWIs, including behavioural mapping and collectables

- Top 2nd home hotspots for the world's wealthy.

- Prime property index - city US$ per square meter rankings.

- Top rated hotels and destinations for the world's wealthy.

- The rise of hotel residences and residential estates worldwide.

- Country safety index - link between safety levels and wealth growth.

- Impact of Brexit on UK wealth.

- Impact of new leadership on USA wealth.

Key Highlights



- Global wealth migration is accelerating. Approximately 82,000 millionaires (HNWIs) migrated in 2016, compared to just 64,000 in 2015.

- For the second straight year Australia is the top country worldwide for millionaire inflows, beating out traditional destinations such as the US and the UK.

- There were approximately 13.6 million HNWIs (millionaires) in the world at the end of 2016 and worldwide HNWI wealth stood at US$69 trillion.

- Global wealth is expected to rise by 35% over the next decade (2016 - 2026).

- The top performing wealth markets are expected to be Vietnam, China, India, Mauritius and Sri Lanka.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Wealth migration trends



3 Country benchmarks



4 Country performance and trends



5 Wealth inequality



6 The wealthiest cities worldwide



7 Spending habits of global HNWIs



8 Additional findings



