DEXION ABSOLUTE LTD - Third Interim Distribution Announcement

DEXION ABSOLUTE LIMITED (IN VOLUNTARY LIQUIDATION) (THE "COMPANY")

Third interim distribution announcement (Continuing Portfolio)

At an extraordinary general meeting of the Company held on 23 March 2016, shareholders passed resolutions to wind-up the Company and appointed Linda Johnson and Ashley Paxton of KPMG Channel Islands Limited as joint liquidators (the "Liquidators").

Further to the Liquidators' shareholder announcement of 14 February 2017, the Liquidators announce their intention to make a third interim distribution (the "Third Interim Distribution") of:

GBP £0.17766 per ordinary Sterling share issued

The Third Interim Distribution will be effected pro rata to the holdings of ordinary Sterling shares on the register at the close of business on 15 February 2017 (the "Record Date").

The Third Interim Distribution will be paid by way of Sterling cheques drawn upon a UK clearing bank posted on 24 February 2017 to the shareholder's registered address as at the Record Date.

Enquiries:

The Liquidators

Linda Johnson and Ashley Paxton

Glategny Court

Glategny Esplanade

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 1WR

Tel: 01481 721 000

restructuring-ci@kpmg.com