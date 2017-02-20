RUBIS: RUBIS TO ACQUIRE THE LEADER IN THE DISTRIBUTION OF FUEL PRODUCTS IN HAITI

Paris, February 20, 2017, 17.35 p.m.

Rubis has signed an agreement to buy all the shares of Dinasa and its subsidiary Sodigaz, the leading distributors of fuel products in Haiti.

With 600,000 cbm distributed, Dinasa, the country's leading network of gas stations (125 sites), operates under the NATIONAL brand and works in all segments of the fuel product market, with leading positions in aviation fuel, LPG, heating oil and lubricants. The company has a strategic and autonomous import logistics tool (storage, maritime access).

Dinasa meets most of Rubis' investment criteria in its fuel distribution business: a leading player positioned on a niche market associated with the import logistics ownership.

Dinasa's sales volumes will increase Rubis Énergie's activity in the Caribbean zone by more than 35%, and will no doubt help leverage supply (densification of supply in the zone combined with economies of scale in shipping).

During the year ended September 30, 2016, Dinasa generated EBITDA of €40.4 million.

The acquisition is scheduled to close in the second quarter of 2017.

Next event:

2016 Annual results on March 13, 2017 (Market closing)

Press Contact Analysts Contact PUBLICIS CONSULTANTS - Aurélie Gabrieli RUBIS - Finance Department Tel: +33 1 4482 4833 Tel: +33 (0) 1 4417 9595

Download (http://hugin.info/143569/R/2080124/783242.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: RUBIS via Globenewswire

