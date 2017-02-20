Enea Evaluates the Possibility to Carry out a Directed Share Issue

KISTA, Sweden, Feb 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Enea AB (publ) has mandated ABG Sundal Collier to evaluate the conditions to carry out a directed new issue of up to 1,624,000 shares (corresponding to approx. 10 percentof all shares in Enea) to qualified investors. The potential transaction is subject to resolution by the Board of Enea to issue the shares, based on the authorization given by the extra ordinary general meeting of Enea on December 7, 2016.

Enea intends to use the potential proceeds to increase Enea's financial flexibility for further value-creating investments and acquisitions.

This information is information that Enea AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on February 20, 2017 at 5.31 pm CET.

