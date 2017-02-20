Regulatory News:

Pursuant to Article 4, paragraph 4 of Commission Regulation (EC) No. 2273/2003 of 22 December 2003 implementing Directive 2003/6/EC 28 January 2003 and in accordance with Article 241-4 of the AMF General Regulation, Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) hereby discloses the transactions in its own shares carried out on 15 February 2017

Trading day Type of transaction Number of shares Weighted

average

price (EUR) Total amount

(EUR) 15/02/2017 Transfer 73 N/A N/A

Transfer carried out under the "Share Incentive Plan SIP" employee share ownership plan implemented by Sopra Steria Group in the United Kingdom, the aim of which is to award free Sopra Steria shares to UK employees participating in the SIP in a ratio of one free share per share subscribed for.

Disclaimer

This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

