Significant expansion of Everi content portfolio delivered by GAN to U.S. Simulated Gaming™ clients

GAN plc ("GAN" or the "Company"), an award-winning developer and supplier of enterprise-level B2B Internet gaming software, services and online gaming content in the United States, announced that it executed an agreement with Everi Games Inc., a subsidiary of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) ("Everi") to launch several key Everi Class II and Class III slot titles online for GAN's US casino Simulated Gaming™ clients.

The expanded partnership demonstrates the appeal to traditional casino equipment manufacturers of GAN's growing network of US casino operators. GAN has partnered with over a dozen operators who have already launched, or are in the process of deploying, Simulated Gaming™ in order to extend their casino patron relationships into the online channel. Everi's award-winning gaming content will enhance GAN's entertainment-only Internet gaming experience which remains aligned with the traditional casino gaming floor and integrated with the operator's rewards program.

Highlights

Material increase to the number of Everi games available on web and mobile for GAN Simulated Gaming clients.

Recognized, authentic Class II and Class III video and mechanical reel gaming content from Everi increases the appeal of Simulated Gaming™ when presented to GAN clients' end user patrons.

Simultaneous technical release of additional Everi games across all GAN clients of Simulated Gaming™ anticipated in Q1 2017.

Management Commentary

Dermot Smurfit, CEO of GAN commented:

"GAN and Everi have enjoyed a long-standing partnership to distribute high-performing titles online such as Starry Night®, Total Meltdown® and Carnival in Rio®, which have all proved highly successful online. Extending the partnership to distribute additional Everi titles is a privilege for GAN and Everi's additional slot themes will be warmly received by GAN's US casino operator clients as well as the end user casino patrons already heavily-engaged online with Simulated Gaming."

David Lucchese, EVP, Digital Interactive Business Leader of Everi commented:

"Bringing Everi's titles online in partnership with GAN reinforces our existing relationships with Native American and commercial casino operators with emerging social casino operations. Everi's video and mechanical reel gaming content has already secured a growing, vibrant audience online and we look forward to increasing the library of Everi content available through GAN's Simulated Gaming platform."

FAQ's about GAN's Simulated Gaming™ real money online Regulated Gaming

Launched in the US by GAN in January of 2014, Simulated Gaming™ has proven to monetize Internet traffic to existing websites operated by land-based US casinos with Simulated Gaming average revenue per daily active user (ARPDAU) of $2.75 in 2014, and $2.32 in 2015, compared as against an original estimate of $0.60, greatly exceeding equivalent numbers reported by Social Casino operators on Facebook.

Supported by 139 months of operating data across ten (10) major US casinos' deployments, Simulated Gaming™ has repeatedly proven to drive increased visitation on-property, and in 2014 delivered on average a +28% uplift in on-property theoretical win due to increased visitation by existing patrons who also engage with Simulated Gaming™ online.

US casino operators report +50% of their surveyed casino patrons are already engaged in playing Social Casinos on Facebook. Simulated Gaming™ enables land-based US casinos access to the Social Casino market worth $3.3 billion annually worldwide in 2015 (source: Eilers Krejcik Gaming, LLC) and is proven to increase property visitation among existing patrons, reactivate lapsed patrons bringing them back on-property and drive acquisition of new patrons from outside the typical drive distance to the property.



Starry Night,Total Meltdown, and Carnival in Rio are the trademarks or registered trademarks of Everi Games Inc. Used under license. All rights reserved.

www.GAN.com

GAN Overview

GAN is a leading developer and supplier of enterprise-level Business to Business gaming software systems and online gaming content. GAN is listed on the ESM Market of the Irish Stock Exchange and the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker: GAN

The Company has developed an Internet gaming enterprise software system, GameSTACK™, which it licences to online and land-based gaming operators as a turn-key technology solution for both regulated real-money and simulated online gaming. The Internet Gaming System, developed in London under a UK Gaming Commission licence, is certified to the highest technical standards currently required by gaming regulators.

GAN is also a leading developer of proprietary online games with a complementary business converting offline casino slot machines and table games into online equivalents on behalf of major land-based slot machine manufacturers including Aristocrat, Konami, Multimedia Games, Incredible Technologies, GamoMat, Reel Time Gaming, High Flyer Games, DEQ Systems Corp (EZ BACCARAT®) and Ainsworth.

GAN has an established business in Europe, licensing gaming content to UK, Spanish and Italian gaming operators including Bet365, William Hill, Rank, Lottomatica, Sisal MatchPoint and SNAI.

In the United States, GAN has partnered with Betfair Plc to provide its Internet Gaming System following the introduction of regulated real-money online gaming in New Jersey in November 2013. In New York, GAN has launched a Simulated Gaming™ website via www.EmpireCityCasino.com in September 2014. In Pennsylvania, GAN launched a Simulated Gaming™ website www.ParxOnline.com in March 2015 with on-property real money mobile gaming anticipated in 2015. In March 2015 Maryland Live! Casino in Maryland chose GAN to upgrade their existing free-to-play website to a monetized Simulated Gaming™ website, soft-launched in July 2015 and launched integrated with their casino management system in November 2015. In September 2015 major Californian Tribal casino operator San Manuel chose GAN's Simulated Gaming™ launched in November 2015. In October 2015 American Casino Entertainment Properties (ACEP) chose GAN's Simulated Gaming™ launched in December 2015. In December 2015 Borgata Casino Hotel Spa chose GAN's Simulated Gaming™ launching in H1 2016. Also in December 2015 Lady Luck Interactive, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Isle of Capri Corporation, chose GAN's Simulated Gaming™ launching in H1 2016. In February 2016 Rock Gaming (re-branded as Jack Entertainment) chose GAN's Simulated Gaming™ to support their Ohio-based casino properties launching online in H1 2016. In March 2016 an undisclosed major casino operator in the North East chose GAN's Simulated Gaming™ launching in H2 2016. In April 2016 major Tribal casino operator Chickasaw Nation chose GAN's Simulated Gaming™ launching in late 2016. In June 2016 Tribal casino operator TurningStone Casino Resort chose GAN's Simulated Gaming™ launching in early 2017. In July 2016 Nevada's Station Casinos chose GAN's Simulated Gaming™ launching early 2017. In September 2016 a major existing US casino client nominated GAN to launch real money Internet casino gaming in Europe and other Rest of World regulated markets commencing in 2017.

Everi Holdings Overview

Everi Holdings is dedicated to providing video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, integrated gaming payments solutions and compliance and efficiency software. The Company's Games business provides: (a) comprehensive content, electronic gaming units and systems for Native American and commercial casinos, including the award winning TournEvent® slot tournament solution; and (b) the central determinant system for the video lottery terminals installed at racetracks in the State of New York. The Company's Payments business provides: (a) access to cash at gaming facilities via Automated Teller Machine cash withdrawals, credit card cash access transactions, point of sale debit card transactions, and check verification and warranty services; (b) fully integrated gaming industry kiosks that provide cash access and related services; (c) products and services that improve credit decision making, automate cashier operations and enhance patron marketing activities for gaming establishments; (d) compliance, audit and data solutions; and (e) online payment processing solutions for gaming operators in states that offer intrastate, Internet-based gaming and lottery activities.

