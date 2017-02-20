sprite-preloader
Montag, 20.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,992 Euro		+0,053
+1,80 %
WKN: A14YWK ISIN: US30034T1034 Ticker-Symbol: G2C 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EVERI HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EVERI HOLDINGS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,989
3,105
17:50
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EVERI HOLDINGS INC
EVERI HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EVERI HOLDINGS INC2,992+1,80 %