Sensorion (Paris:ALSEN) (FR0012596468 ALSEN), a biotech company specializing in the treatment of inner ear diseases, today published its financial calendar for 2017.

Event Date* 2016 Full-Year Results Tuesday, March 14, 2017 Shareholders' Meeting Tuesday, May 30, 2017 2017 Half-Year Results Tuesday, October 17, 2017

In addition to these periodic announcements, investors can consult the Company's website (www.sensorion-pharma.com) where information is updated on a regular basis. All corporate and financial information on the Company is available on it's website in the Investors section.

* Dates of the company's scheduled announcements are subject to change. Each announcement will be released after market closing.

About Sensorion

Sensorion specializes in the treatment of pathologies of the inner ear such as acute vertigo, tinnitus and hearing loss. The company was founded by Inserm (the French Institute of Health and Medical Research) and is utilizing its pharmaceutical R&D experience and comprehensive technology platform to develop first-in-class easy-to-administer, notably orally active, drug candidates for treating and preventing hearing loss and the symptoms of bouts of vertigo and tinnitus. The first two programs are respectively in phase 1 (SENS-401) and phase 2 (SENS-111) clinical testing. Based in Montpellier, Southern France, Sensorion has received financial support from Bpifrance, through the InnoBio fund, and Inserm Transfert Initiative.

Sensorion has been listed on the Euronext Alternext Paris exchange since April 2015.

www.sensorion-pharma.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Sensorion and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Sensorion considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the Document de référence registration document filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF- French Financial Market Authority) on July 28, 2016 under n°R.16-069 and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Sensorion operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Sensorion or not currently considered material by Sensorion. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Sensorion to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

This press release and the information that it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for, Sensorion shares in any country. The communication of this press release in certain countries may constitute a violation of local laws and regulations. Any recipient of this press release must inform oneself of any such local restrictions and comply therewith.

Name: SENSORION

ISIN code: FR0012596468

Ticker: ALSEN

Contacts:

Sensorion

Laurent Nguyen, Tel: +33 (0)4 67 20 77 30

CEO

contact@sensorion-pharma.com

or

Investor Relations France

NewCap

Dusan Oresansky Emmanuel Huynh, Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 92

sensorion@newcap.eu

or

Investor Relations Rest of the World

LifeSci Advisors LLC

Chris Maggos, Tel.: +41 79 367 6254

Managing Director, Europe

chris@lifesciadvisors.com