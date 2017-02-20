Africa Two-Wheeler Market by Vehicle Type, by Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2011 - 2021: TechSci Research Report

NEW YORK, February 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Majority of the countries in Africa are registering huge demand for two-wheelers, owing to the lack of reliable public transportation system. Growing urbanization is another major reason driving demand for two-wheelers in Africa. Consequently, leading global two-wheeler manufacturers, especially the ones based in India, are targeting various countries across the African continent. With more than 45% of the African population residing in urban areas in 2015, and the number expected to further increase in the coming years, demand for two-wheelers in the region is forecast to grow during 2016 - 2021. In Africa, motorcycle taxis, which are locally known as Boda Boda, are playing a crucial role in driving the sales of two-wheelers. Motorcycle taxis are being used for carrying goods and passengers to distant places in a growing number of countries across Africa. Their ubiquitous presence in African countries is the result of several factors including an increasing demand for public transit, easy two-wheeler financing, and increasing influx of cheap imports from Indian manufacturers.
According to TechSci Research report, "Africa Two-Wheeler Market By Vehicle Type, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2011 - 2021", the two-wheeler market in Africa is projected to cross $9 billion by 2021. Motorcycle segment accounted for the lion's share in Africa two-wheeler market in 2015, and the same trend is anticipated to continue during forecast period. Major factors leading to an increasing number of consumers opting for motorcycles in Africa include quicker acceleration, larger fuel tank, higher engine capacity, larger wheel base and easy maintenance. South Africa, Nigeria and Tanzania are the largest two-wheeler markets in Africa, followed by Kenya, Algeria, Uganda, Egypt, Morocco, Angola and Ethiopia. "Africa Two-Wheeler Market By Vehicle Type, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2011 - 2021" report elaborates following aspects of two-wheeler market in Africa:
- Africa Two-Wheeler Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Vehicle Type (Motorcycle Vs. Scooter), By Country (South Africa, Nigeria, Tanzania, Kenya, Algeria, Uganda, Egypt, Morocco, Angola, and Ethiopia)
- Policy & Regulatory Landscape
- Changing Market Trends and Emerging Opportunities
- Competitive Landscape and Strategic Recommendations
Report Methodology
The information contained in this report is based on both primary and secondary sources. Primary research includes interviews two-wheeler manufacturers, importers, distributors and industry experts. Secondary research includes an exhaustive search of relevant publications such as company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.
Table of Content:
1.Product Overview
2.Research Methodology
3.Analyst View
4. Africa Two-Wheeler Market Outlook
4.1. Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
4.2. Market Share & Forecast
4.3. Africa Two-Wheeler Market Attractiveness Index (By Country)
4.4. Africa Two-Wheeler Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)
5.South Africa Two-Wheeler Market Outlook
5.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
5.2.Market Share & Forecast
5.3.Pricing Analysis
5.4.Supply Chain Analysis
5.5.Import Duties
5.6.South Africa Two-Wheeler Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)
5.7.Competition Outlook
5.8.List of Prominent Dealers/Distributors with Contact Details
6.Nigeria Two-Wheeler Market Outlook
6.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
6.2.Market Share & Forecast
6.3.Pricing Analysis
6.4.Supply Chain Analysis
6.5.Import Duties
6.6.Nigeria Two-Wheeler Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)
6.7.Competition Outlook
6.8.List of Prominent Dealers/Distributors with Contact Details
7.Tanzania Two-Wheeler Market Outlook
7.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
7.2.Market Share & Forecast
7.3.Pricing Analysis
7.4.Supply Chain Analysis
7.5.Import Duties
7.6.Tanzania Two-Wheeler Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)
7.7.Competition Outlook
7.8.List of Prominent Dealers/Distributors with Contact Details
8.Kenya Two-Wheeler Market Outlook
8.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
8.2.Market Share & Forecast
8.3.Pricing Analysis
8.4.Supply Chain Analysis
8.5.Import Duties
8.6.Kenya Two-Wheeler Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)
8.7.Competition Outlook
8.8.List of Prominent Dealers/Distributors with Contact Details
9.Algeria Two-Wheeler Market Outlook
9.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
9.2.Market Share & Forecast
9.3.Pricing Analysis
9.4.Supply Chain Analysis
9.5.Import Duties
9.6.Algeria Two-Wheeler Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)
9.7.Competition Outlook
9.8.List of Prominent Dealers/Distributors with Contact Details
10.Uganda Two-Wheeler Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.3. Pricing Analysis
10.4. Supply Chain Analysis
10.5. Import Duties
10.6. Uganda Two-Wheeler Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)
10.7. Competition Outlook
10.8. List of Prominent Dealers/Distributors with Contact Details
11.Egypt Two-Wheeler Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.3. Pricing Analysis
11.4. Supply Chain Analysis
11.5. Import Duties
11.6. Egypt Two-Wheeler Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)
11.7. Competition Outlook
11.8. List of Prominent Dealers/Distributors with Contact Details
12.Morocco Two-Wheeler Market Outlook
12.1. Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
12.2. Market Share & Forecast
12.3. Pricing Analysis
12.4. Supply Chain Analysis
12.5. Import Duties
12.6. Morocco Two-Wheeler Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)
12.7. Competition Outlook
12.8. List of Prominent Dealers/Distributors with Contact Details
13.Angola Two-Wheeler Market Outlook
13.1. Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
13.2. Market Share & Forecast
13.3. Pricing Analysis
13.4. Supply Chain Analysis
13.5. Import Duties
13.6. Angola Two-Wheeler Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)
13.7. Competition Outlook
13.8. List of Prominent Dealers/Distributors with Contact Details
14.Ethiopia Two-Wheeler Market Outlook
14.1. Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)
14.2. Market Share & Forecast
14.3. Pricing Analysis
14.4. Supply Chain Analysis
14.5. Import Duties
14.6. Ethiopia Two-Wheeler Market Attractiveness Index (By Vehicle Type)
14.7. Competition Outlook
15.Strategic Recommendations
