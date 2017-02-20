sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Schweiter Technologies: Publication Annual Results 2016

Schweiter Technologies / Schweiter Technologies: Publication Annual Results 2016 . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Horgen, February 20, 2017  - The annual results 2016 of Schweiter Technologies will be published on Monday, March 13, 2017.

For further information:
Martin Klöti, Chief Financial Officer
Tel. +41 44 718 33 03, fax +41 44 718 34 51, martin.kloeti@schweiter.com (mailto:martin.kloeti@schweiter.com)

Schweiter Technologies AG, Neugasse 10, 8810 Horgen, Switzerland
Telefon +41 44 718 33 03 Fax +41 44 718 34 51 info@schweiter.com (mailto:info@schweiter.com)
www.schweiter.com (http://www.schweiter.com)

Please find the Media release in the PDF attached:

Media release (PDF) (http://hugin.info/100347/R/2080015/783210.pdf)


Source: Schweiter Technologies via Globenewswire

Schweiter Technologies
Neugasse 10 Horgen Switzerland

ISIN: CH0010754924;



