Company: CSG International Booth/Stand: Hall 5 Stand 5G51 Event: Mobile World Congress 2017

Feb 27 Mar 2, 2017

Barcelona, ES Web: http://www.csgi.com Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/csginternational Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/#!/csg_i YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/csginsights LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/csg-international

About CSG International

CSG International (NASDAQ: CSGS) is the trusted global partner to help clients launch and monetize communications and entertainment services in the digital age. Leveraging 30 years of experience and expertise in voice, video, data and content services, CSG delivers market-leading revenue management and customer interaction solutions in licensed and managed service models. The company drives business transformation initiatives for the majority of the top 100 global communications service providers, including AT&T, Charter Communications, Comcast, DISH, ESPN, Media-Saturn, Orange, Reliance, SingTel Optus, Telefonica, Telstra, Vodafone, Vivo and Verizon. For more information, visit our website at www.csgi.com.

Contacts:

CSG International

Elise Brassell, +1 303-200-2000

elise.brassell@csgi.com

