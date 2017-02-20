Global $69.4 Billion Industrial Adhesives Market Analysis & Trends 2017 - Industry Forecast to 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Industrial Adhesives Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Industrial Adhesives Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 5.8% over the next decade to reach approximately $69.4 billion by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing demand for lightweight vehicles and priority for high performance adhesives.

Based on type the market is categorized into solvent-based adhesives, pressure sensitive adhesives, water-based adhesives, hot-melt adhesives, structural adhesives and other types.

Depending on the application the market is segmented by packaging, medical devices, electrical & electronics, woodworking, industrial machinery, construction, energy & utilities, automotive, pressure sensitive products, transportation and others applications.

By material base, market is segregated by natural and synthetic.

Based on product the market is categorized into epoxy, polyurethane, polychloroprene, ethyl vinyl acetate (EVA) & polyethylene hot-melts, acrylics, styrenic block copolymers (SBC) hot-melts, water-based PVAc & vinyl acetate ethylene (VAE) and other products. Polyurethane is further sub segmented into 100% reactive, water-based, solvent-based, hot-me

Report Highlights:

- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

- Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

- Key developments and strategies observed in the market

- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

lt and hot-melt.

- Acrylics are further sub segmented into solvent-based acrylics, emulsion-based acrylics and other acrylics.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increasing demand for Lightweight Vehicles

3.1.2 Priority for High Performance Adhesives

3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments of Industrial Adhesives

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Industrial Adhesives Market, By Type

4.1 Solvent-Based Adhesives

4.2 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives

4.3 Water-Based Adhesives

4.4 Hot-Melt Adhesives

4.5 Structural Adhesives

4.6 Other Types



5 Industrial Adhesives Market, By Application

5.1 Packaging

5.2 Medical Devices

5.3 Electrical & Electronics

5.4 Woodworking

5.5 Industrial Machinery

5.6 Construction

5.7 Energy & Utilities

5.8 Automotive

5.9 Pressure Sensitive Products

5.10 Transportation

5.11 Others Applications



6 Industrial Adhesives Market, By Material Base

6.1 Natural

6.2 Synthetic



7 Industrial Adhesives Market, By Product

7.1 Epoxy

7.2 Polyurethane

7.2.1.1 100% Reactive

7.2.1.2 Water-Based

7.2.1.3 Solvent-Based

7.2.1.4 Hot-Melt

7.3 Polychloroprene

7.4 Ethyl Vinyl Acetate (EVA) & Polyethylene Hot-Melts

7.5 Acrylics

7.5.1.1 Solvent-Based Acrylics

7.5.1.2 Emulsion-Based Acrylics

7.5.1.3 Other Acrylics

7.6 Styrenic block copolymers (SBC) Hot-Melts

7.7 Water-Based PVAc & Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE)

7.8 Other Products

7.8.1 Other Products Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)



8 Industrial Adhesives Market, By Geography



9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities



10 Leading Companies

10.1 E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

10.2 BASF SE

10.3 3M Company

10.4 Hitachi Chemical Company Ltd.

10.5 Adhesive Films Inc.

10.6 The DOW Chemical Company

10.7 Ashland Inc.

10.8 Bayer Material Science

10.9 Akzo Nobel N.V.

10.10 Sika Ag

10.11 H. B. Fuller

10.12 Huntsman Corporation

10.13 Royal Adhesives & Sealants

10.14 Master Bond Inc.

10.15 Toyo Polymer Co. Ltd



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/p5pwqd/global_industrial

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716