Global Market for Breakthrough Therapy Designation Drugs Should Reach $99.2 Billion by 2022 from $48.8 Billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 15.2% - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Breakthrough Therapies: Market Dynamics and Investment Opportunities" report to their offering.

The Global Market for Breakthrough Therapy Designation Drugs Should Reach $99.2 Billion by 2022 from $48.8 Billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 15.2%

This report highlights the challenges and opportunities of developing breakthrough therapies, it compares and contrasts difference fast track drug development approaches (logistics, criteria, and implications) and the potential risk and rewards of gaining BTD. It analyzes BTD in different therapy areas (cardiovascular, central nervous systems and neurology, rare diseases, oncology and other diseases), leading companies, approved and pipeline products, pricing market access and product revenues.

It reviews BTD successes and failures and discusses the different business strategies that companies have adopted in order to maximize the competitive advantage of BTD. It summarizes the current regulatory framework and the potential application of BTD in other regions of the world, and the potential to combine BTD with early access to medicine schemes to improve patient access to medicine to treat rare diseases and address areas of high unmet clinical need.

Report Includes

- An overview of the global markets for breakthrough therapies, their dynamics, and investment opportunities

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

- A look at the materials used in the industry ranging from inorganic clays and concrete to iron and steel, and to commodity and specialty polymers

- The challenges and opportunities of developing breakthrough therapies

- A compare and contrast of different fast track drug development approaches (logistics, criteria and implications) and the potential risk and rewards of gaining break through designation

- Analysis of the regulatory environment

- Profiles of major players in the industry

Key Topics Covered:



1: Introduction



- Study Goals And Objectives

- Reasons For Doing The Report

- Scope Of Report

- Intended Audience

- Methodology And Information Sources



2: Summary



3: Overview



- Defining Breakthrough Therapy Designation



4: Commercial Application Of Breakthrough Therapy Designation



- Introduction

- Cardiovascular

- Central Nervous System And Neurological Disorders

- Infectious Diseases

- Oncology

- Rare Diseases

- Other Diseases



5: Implications Of Breakthrough Therapy Designation On Business Strategy



- Introduction



6: Regulatory Implications And Breakthrough Therapy Designation



- Expedited Programs

- Significance Of Btd For The Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Industries



7: Company Profiles



- Abbvie Inc.

- Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

- Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc

- Aduro Biotech Inc.

- Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

- Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

- Allergan Plc

- Amgen Inc.

- Anatara Lifesciences Limited

- Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc.

- Astrazeneca Plc

- Avexis Inc.

- Boehringer Ingelheim Gmbh

- Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

- Clovis Oncology Inc.

- Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited

- DBV Technologies

- Eisai Co. Ltd.

- Eli Lilly And Company

- Exelixis Inc.

- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

- Gilead Sciences Inc.

- Glaxosmithkline Plc

- Immunomedics Inc.

- Individor Plc

- Jazz Pharmaceuticals

- Johnson & Johnson

- Juno Therapeutics Inc.

- Kite Pharma Inc.

- Merck & Co. Inc.

- Merck Kgaa

- Novartis AG

- Pfizer Inc.

- Pharmacyclics Inc.

- Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

- Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

- Syneurx International Corporation

- Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc.

- Trevena Inc.

- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.

- Vtesse Inc.

- Wellstat Therapeutics Corporation



8: References



9: Acronyms



10: Endnotes



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6369n3/breakthrough

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716