Global Nonwoven Filter Media Market 2017-2025: $8.95 Billion Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Nonwoven Filter Media Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Nonwoven Filter Media Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 7.6% over the next decade to reach approximately $8.95 billion by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising demand for nonwoven filter media applications in automotive industry, highly preferred filtration media in agriculture, oil & gas, pharmaceutical and water management industries and recent R&D programs by top players to develop advanced technologies.

Based on Materials, market is segregated into polyethylene terephthalate, polypropylene, rayon and other materials. Depending on production process, market is segmented into air lay, aperture film extrusion, meltblown, needlepunch/needlefelt, spunbond, wetlaid and other processes. By product, market is classified into depth filter and surface filter.

By application, market is segmented into automotive, food and beverage, healthcare, HVAC, hydrocarbon processing, manufacturing, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, transportation, waste management, water filtration and other applications.

Report Highlights:

- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

- Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

- Key developments and strategies observed in the market

- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Rising demand for nonwoven filter media applications in automotive industry

3.1.2 Highly preferred filtration media in agriculture, Oil & gas, pharmaceutical and water management industries

3.1.3 Recent R&D programs by top players to develop advanced technologies

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

4 Nonwoven Filter Media Market, By Material

4.1 Polyethylene terephthalate

4.2 Polypropylene

4.3 Rayon

4.4 Other materials

5 Nonwoven Filter Media Market, By Product

5.1 Depth Filter

5.2 Surface Filter

6 Nonwoven Filter Media Market, By Production Process

6.1 Air Lay

6.2 Aperture Film Extrusion

6.3 Meltblown

6.4 Needlepunch/needlefelt

6.5 Spunbond

6.6 Wetlaid

6.7 Other processes

7 Nonwoven Filter Media Market, By Application

7.1 Automotive

7.2 Food and Beverage

7.3 Healthcare

7.4 HVAC

7.5 Hydrocarbon Processing

7.6 Manufacturing

7.7 Oil & gas

7.8 Pharmaceutical

7.9 Semiconductor

7.10 Transportation

7.11 Waste management

7.12 Water Filtration

7.13 Other Applications

7.13.1 Other Applications Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

8 Nonwoven Filter Media Market, By Geography

9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities

10 Leading Companies

10.1 3M

10.2 Ahlstrom Corporation

10.3 The Acme Group of Companies

10.4 Cummins Filtration

10.5 Delstar Technologies, Inc.

10.6 Donaldson Company, Inc

10.7 E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Company

10.8 Eagle Nonwovens, Inc.

10.9 Freudenberg & Co.KG

10.10 Foss Manufacturing Company, LLC

10.11 Honeywell Process Solutions

10.12 Kimberly-Clark Corporation

10.13 Pegas Nonwovens s.r.o.

10.14 Gordian Nonwoven Technology Co.

10.15 TransWeb, LLC

10.16 Toray Industries, Inc.

10.17 Toyobo Corporation

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jbmt34/global_nonwoven

