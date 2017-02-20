Global Automotive Telematics Market Analysis & Trends 2017-2025: Market is Poised to Grow at a CAGR of Around 29.1% to Reach Approximately $180.4 Billion - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Automotive Telematics Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Automotive Telematics Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 29.1% over the next decade to reach approximately $180.4 billion by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include compact dependence on smart phones for applications, improvement of next-generation telematics protocol, increasing government concern in making road journey and every day travel safer, growth opportunities/investment opportunities.

Based on connectivity type the market is categorized into embedded, integrated and tethered. As per vehicle type the market is segmented into commercial vehicles and passenger cars.

Depending on application the market is categorized into solutions and other services. Solutions include fleet/asset management solution, infotainment, insurance telematics, navigation and location-based solution, remote alarm and monitoring, tele-health solutions and V2V & V2I. Services include design and consulting, maintenance and training and integration and deployment.

By end user the market is segmented into government agencies, healthcare, insurance, media and entertainment, transportation and logistics and vehicle manufacturers/dealers.

Report Highlights:

- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

- Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

- Key developments and strategies observed in the market

- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Compact dependence on smart phones for applications

3.1.2 Improvement of next-generation telematics protocol

3.1.3 Increasing government concern in making road journey and every day travel safer

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

4 Automotive Telematics Market, By Connectivity Type

4.1 Embedded

4.2 Integrated

4.3 Tethered

5 Automotive Telematics Market, By Vehicle Type

5.1 Commercial Vehicles

5.2 Passenger Cars

6 Automotive Telematics Market, By Application

6.1 Solutions

6.1.1.1 Fleet/Asset management solution

6.1.1.2 Infotainment

6.1.1.3 Insurance telematics

6.1.1.4 Navigation and location-based Solution

6.1.1.5 Remote alarm and monitoring

6.1.1.6 Tele-health solutions

6.1.1.7 V2V and V2I

6.2 Services

6.2.1.1 Design and consulting

6.2.1.2 Maintenance and training

6.2.1.3 Integration and deployment

7 Automotive Telematics Market, By End User

7.1 Government agencies

7.2 Healthcare

7.3 Insurance

7.4 Media and Entertainment

7.5 Transportation and Logistics

7.6 Vehicle manufacturers/Dealers

7.6.1 Vehicle manufacturers/Dealers Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

8 Automotive Telematics Market, By Geography

9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions 9.4 Other Activities

10 Leading Companies

10.1 Agero

10.2 Airbiquity

10.3 AT&T

10.4 BMW

10.5 Continental

10.6 Ford Motors Co

10.7 Harman

10.8 MiX Telematics

10.9 Telefonica

10.10 TomTom

10.11 Trimble Navigation Limited

10.12 Verizon Telematics

10.13 Vodafone Group Plc

10.14 Visteon

