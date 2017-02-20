According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global blood glucose monitoring (BGM) devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 12% during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170220005462/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global blood glucose monitoring (BGM) devices market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

According to Srinivas Sashidhar, a lead analyst at Technavio for patient monitoring devices research, "Rapid urbanization and changes in lifestyles have made people in developing countries increasingly susceptible to disorders such as diabetes. Moreover, increasing consumer awareness of the importance of glucose monitoring, along with technical innovations reducing the amount of blood required for glucose testing, will drive the adoption of these devices during the forecast period."

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=54459

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

The market research analysis categorizes the global blood glucose monitoring devices market into three major end-user segments. They are:

Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories

Physician office laboratory (POL)

Home care settings

Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories

Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories are an integral part of diagnosing and treating disease, monitoring the response to treatment, and conducting disease surveillance programs and clinical research. The use of diagnostic techniques helps in early diagnosis, enabling appropriate and prompt intervention and reducing overall disease burden and promoting health.

The healthcare industry in developing countries is undergoing rapid changes as India, Brazil, China, Russia, and South Africa are among the fastest-growing economies in the world. The demand for medical devices and diagnostic equipment will increase due to the rising population in these countries. Private healthcare providers in emerging markets are focusing on cost-effectiveness and scalability to meet high patient volumes.

Physician office laboratory (POL)

Many people are undergoing treatment in physicians' offices due to the presence of improved patient care, ease of rescheduling appointments, and favorable reimbursement processing. A 2016 report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that in 2014, hospital outpatient visits amounted to 125.7 million, while visits to physicians' offices were 928.6 million in the US. The number of patient visits to physicians' offices for blood glucose monitoring testing is expected to increase over the forecast period.

Home care settings

The demand for BGM devices for home care settings is increasing. Self-monitoring blood glucose(SMBG) mainly dominates the BGM home care settings market. Apart from the adult population, there is a growing focus on addressing the needs of the older population with diabetes who require glucose monitoring in home care settings. This segment will drive the market.

The adoption of BGM devices in home care settings is relatively higher in North American and Western European countries. They are also gaining popularity in Eastern Europe, Middle East, and APAC.

"Apart from the rising awareness of these devices, the need for personal healthcare management and increasing concerns about diabetes have led to an increase in the adoption of BGM devices," says Srinivas.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's healthcare and life sciences market research analysts in this report are:

Abbott Laboratories

Roche Diagnostics

LifeScan

Medtronic

Browse Related Reports:

IVD Market in Europe 2016-2020

Global Self-Care Medical Devices Market 2016-2020

Global Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices Market 2016-2020

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like cardiovascular and metabolic disorderscardiovascular devices; and central nervous system. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170220005462/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com