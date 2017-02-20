Huge Boost in Canadian Sales for US Powerball Lottery Tickets

TORONTO, February 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This week there is a US Powerball jackpot worth a staggering $528 Million Cdn.** It is estimated that thousands of people are going across the border or online to play Powerball online through theLotter, so the chance that a Canadian will win the prize is increasing daily.

Canada's interest in American lotteries skyrocketed when a theLotter player from Quebec won the second prize in the $2 billion Powerball back last year. theLotter's agents had bought the man's Powerball ticket in the US and scanned it to his online account. After he'd won $1.35 million Cdn., theLotter flew the man over to the US to collect his prize. In the wake of his success, online sales for US lottery tickets through theLotter.com increased dramatically, hitting another record during this current cycle of jackpot rollovers.

theLotter has been given a stamp of approval by the official Oregon Lottery Commission to securely purchase its international clients' paper tickets for Powerball, Mega Millions and Oregon Megabucks. With Powerball now offering a huge jackpot of $528 million Cdn., clients around the world can be assured that theLotter's Oregon operation will reliably handle hundreds of thousands of ticket purchase requests - including tens of thousands of requests from Canadians.

theLotter.com is the world's premier lottery ticket messenger service - it enables people to order official lottery tickets from around the world and doesn't charge commission on wins. The service has helped people win over $75 million since 2002: late 2015 an Iraqi client won the $8.6 million jackpot in Oregon. Since January 2016, theLotter has helped create Powerball millionaires in Canada, El Salvador & Australia, and a Moscow chauffeur won nearly $1.5 million in the Austria Lotto! All big winner stories can be found here.

** The jackpot for the US Powerball on Wednesday 22 February 2017 is currently estimated to be $403 million US dollars. Prizes quoted in this article are approximate conversions to Canadian dollars.



