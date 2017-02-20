CROSSJECT boosts its US commercial development efforts

20 February 2017

CROSSJECT, (ISIN: FR0011716265; Mnemo: ALCJ), a specialty pharma developing a portfolio of New Therapeutic Entities for emergency auto-injection, is accelerating the implementation of its strategy for the United States (US).

CROSSJECT has set up several key activities:

The brokering of Zeneo® Sumatriptan (severe migraines) potential partnerships for the US and Canada has been entrusted to a London-based advisory company, operating with a network of seasoned pharma executives across the US. This network has brokered over 50 pharma business development deals in the US over the past 10 years, with cumulated upfront payments in excess of USD 400 million;



For the regulatory process with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), CROSSJECT has appointed a Washington-based regulatory firm;



A commercial opportunity assessment for Zeneo® Midazolam (epileptic seizures) on the US market is being prepared by Bionest Partners, a life-sciences-focused consulting firm based in New-York and Paris. This type of assessments are used for business development activities.

Patrick Alexandre, CROSSJECT's founder and CEO, declared: « « In line with our strategy, we are making sure we can capture the full value of our portfolio of emergency treatment drugs in the US, and sign the right licensing agreements in a near future. »

Contacts

CROSSJECT

Patrick Alexandre

info@CROSSJECT.com



Investor relations

Actifin

Benjamin Lehari +33 (0)1 56 88 11 25

blehari@actifin.fr (mailto:blehari@actifin.fr)







Press relations

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

Laurence Bault +33 (0)1 53 32 84 78

laurence.bault@citigate.fr (mailto:laurence.bault@citigate.fr)

About CROSSJECT · www.CROSSJECT.com

CROSSJECT (ISIN: FR0011716265; Mnemo: ALCJ) is a specialty pharma developing and conceiving a portfolio of drug candidates for emergency situations (overdoses, acute migraines, epilepsy, temporary paralysis, anaphylactic chocks, etc.). With Zeneo®, its patented needle-free injection system, CROSSJECT provides efficiency to emergency situations by allowing simple drug self-administration.CROSSJECT is listed on Alternext (Euronext Paris) since February 2014

Follow us on Twitter: @Crossject_

Disclaimer

Some of the statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements. These statements constitute either expectations or goals and shall not be considered as future results or any other performance indicators. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, out of control of the company in certain cases, especially during a R&D process. A detailed description of these risks and uncertainties is to be found in the Document de Base of the company, available on its website (www.crossject.com (http://www.crossject.com))

