Significant Price Reductions for Large Format Advertising Prints

New products added to Large Format Printing (LFP) offering

Just in time for the start of the exhibition season, Onlineprinters has reduced the prices for various large format print products. Customers benefit from up to 25 percent lower prices enabled by further streamlined production processes. "Our business strategy is based on continuously optimizing our production. As we want our customers to benefit from these process improvements as well, we regularly adjust the prices in their favour," says Dr. Michael Fries, CEO of Onlineprinters GmbH.

All price cuts at a glance

The prices for plots have been reduced by 25 percent. Corrugated plastic sheets and flags with and without arm have been lowered by 20 percent. The prices for large format advertising signs have decreased by about 20 percent. The price reductions are permanent and effective as of now. Onlineprinters runs its own LFP production facilities.

New product: City-Light poster and pop-up tower

Already in 2016, Onlineprinters not only accelerated delivery times and upgraded the service, the company also added 80 new items to their product range to afford customers a one-stop shopping experience. A strategy to be continued in 2017: Since January, the new City-Light posters have been listed in the shop. Customers can choose from three paper stocks: 120gsm poster paper, 210µm backlit film and 140gsm indoor paper.

Very soon the pop-up towers will also be available in the online shop. These mobile advertising towers are set up quickly without any tools. They look like advertising pillars and are efficient indoor advertising tools. "The focus of exhibition systems is to offer advertising systems to our customers that are both quick to set up and take down and draw a lot of attention. In light of this, both the pop-up towers and the stretch fabric displays, added to our product line in late 2016, are great solutions for presentations at exhibitions and similar events," Dr. Michael Fries explains.

About the company

Onlineprinters GmbH is one of Europe's leading online print providers. In line with the motto "Print simply online!" the company sells printed products to 600,000 customers in 30 European countries through its 16 web shops. Internationally, the company is known under the brand name "Onlineprinters"; in Germany it operates under the name "diedruckerei.de". The product range comprises 1,400 printed products from business cards, stationery and flyers to catalogues, brochures and large-format advertising systems. The formula to successfully produce customised prints in terms of Industry 4.0 rests on three pillars: online sales, fully integrated production from ordering to shipping and gang run printing. The latter uses so-called combined forms to collectively produce print jobs, therefore minimising costs and reducing the environmental impact. Selected products allow customers to choose the option of same day printing (produced on the same working day), overnight delivery, climate neutral production and custom size specification. Onlineprinters GmbH employs a staff of 650 and produces over two billion printings per year.

