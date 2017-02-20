Global Helium Market by Type, by Application, by Distribution, by Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2021: TechSci Research Report

NEW YORK, February 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Helium is a by-product found during the extraction process of natural gas and oil. Helium is second after hydrogen in terms of abundance, and, is used across diverse industries and applications. Moreover, increasing government focus across various major developed as well as developing countries towards developing gas based power generation resources and water distribution infrastructure is driving the global helium market. Furthermore, growing use of helium in various application areas such as electronics, cryogenics, leak detection, pressure and purging, etc., is further anticipated to boost global helium market through 2021.

According to"Global Helium Market By Type, By Application, By Distribution, By Region,Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2021",global helium market is forecast to exhibit a CAGR of 6.4% during 2016 - 2021. Gaseous helium dominated global helium market in 2015, and the segment is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period, owing to growing use of gaseous helium in semiconductors, leak detection and welding applications. Moreover, MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) & NMR (Nuclear Magnetic Resonance) accounted for largest market share in global helium market in 2015, followed by Semiconductors and Optical Fibers, Science & Research, Welding, Gas Lifting and Leak Detection."Global Helium Market By Type, By Application, By Distribution, By Region,Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2021"discusses the following aspects of helium market, globally:

Global Helium Market Size & Forecast, By Value and Volume

Global Helium Market Share & Forecast - By Type (Liquid & Gaseous), By Application (MRI & NMR, Semi-Conductors & Optic Fibres, Pressurizing & Purging, Welding, Leak Detection, Ballooning, Science & Research, Others), By Distribution (Onsite, Packaged, Merchant)

Regional Analysis - North America , Asia Pacific , Europe , Middle East & Africa , South America

, , , & , Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

Report Methodology :

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary sources. Primary research included interviews with helium extractors, suppliers, channel partners and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and other proprietary databases.

Table of Content:

1.Product Overview

2.Research Methodology

3.Analyst View

4.Global Helium Market Overview

5.Global Helium Market Outlook

5.1.Industry Stakeholders Analysis

5.2.Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.3.Market Share & Forecast

6.Global Helium Market Regional Analysis

6.1.North America Helium Market Outlook

6.2.Asia-Pacific Helium Market Outlook

6.2.1.Market Size & Forecast

6.3. Europe Helium Market Outlook

6.4.Middle East & Africa Helium Market Outlook

6.5.South America Helium Market Outlook

7.Global Helium Market Segmental Analysis

7.1.Liquid Helium Market Outlook

7.2.Gaseous Helium Market Outlook

8.Market Dynamics

8.1.Drivers

8.2.Challenges

9.Value Chain Analysis

10.Channel Partner Analysis

11.Market Trends & Developments

12.Competitive Landscape

12.1.Competition Matrix

12.2.Company Profiles

13.Strategic Recommendations

