Medical Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market Report - By Structure/Architecture, Field Strength, Application, Technique & Region - Research and Markets

The global market for MRI systems reached $5.8 billion in 2015. The market should reach nearly $6.1 billion and $8.0 billion in 2016 and 2021 respectively, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2016 to 2021.

This report provides an overview of the global markets and technologies for medical magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). It includes analyses of market trends, with data from 2015, 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

Descriptions of the trends and developments for each type of MRI technology and how each is meant to satisfy the needs of customers are also enclosed.

The report provides a look at macro trends that benefit the MRI market, which include:

A globally aging population.

Continued global urbanization.

Prevalence of major diseases such as heart disease, cancer and diabetes.

Expanding access to health-care products and services, particularly in rural areas and for younger populations.

Key Topics Covered:



1: Introduction



2: Summary



3: Overview



4: MRI Systems By Structure/Architecture



5: MRI Systems By Field Strength



6: MRI Systems By Application



7: MRI Systems By Technique



8: Competitive Developments



9: MRI Systems By Region



10: Company Profiles

