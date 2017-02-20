Hand Tools and Accessories 2015-2022 - Global Strategic Business Report 2017: Product Innovations/Introductions / Recent Industry Activity / Focus On Key Players - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Hand Tools and Accessories - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East/Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Hand Tools and Accessories in US$ Million by the following Product Segments:
- Mechanics' Service Tools
- Edge Tools
- Other Hand Tools & Accessories
The report profiles 192 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Akar Tools Ltd. (India)
- Apex Tool Group (US)
- Channellock Inc. (US)
- Emerson Electric Co. (US)
- Facom SAS (France)
- Irwin Tools (US)
- J.K. Files (India) Limited (India)
- Jore Corporation (US)
- Kennametal Inc. (US)
- Klein Tools Inc. (US)
- Leatherman Tool Group, Inc. (US)
- Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation (US)
- Pilana Tools Group (Czech Republic)
- Sears Holdings Corp. (US)
- Snap-On Incorporated (US)
- Stanley Black & Decker (US)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
- Tools
- A Quick Primer
- Hand Tools & Accessories
- A Mature Market with Need Based Demand
- Despite Dominance of Power Tools & Threat of Substitution by them, Hand Tools & Accessories Continue to Attract Demand
- Global Economic Conditions Have Relatively Lesser Degree of Influence on Hand Tools & Accessories Market
- Diversity of Served End-Use Markets Makes Hand Tools & Accessories Better Guarded Against Economic Fluctuations
- Outlook
- Developing Countries Continue to Remain Hotspots for Growth
- Mechanics' Service Tools Continue to be Major Revenue Generators While Edge Tools Remain Fastest Growing Product Category
- Trade Scenario
- Exports
2. TRENDS, DRIVERS & ISSUES
- Professional User Segment Continues to be Primary Revenue Contributors for Hand Tools & Accessories
- Stable Automotive Aftermarket Sector Presents Robust Opportunities for Vehicle Service Hand Tools & Accessories
- Growth of World Construction Industry Higher than Global GDP
- Spells Opportunities for Hand Tools Used by Construction Workers
- Building Renovations to Boost Demand
- Rising Construction Activity Boosts Demand for Wooden Doors, Windows & Furniture Products
- Favors Wood Working & Carpentry Tools Market
- Growth in DIY Repair & Renovation Work Drives Consumer Segment in Spotlight for Hand Tool Manufacturers
- Ergonomics to Determine Product Success
- Double-Handed Tools
- Design Innovation
- Interdisciplinary Science
- A Novel Tool' for Design?
- Focus on Safety & Efficiency Spurs Innovations
- E-Retailing Expands Growth Opportunities
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Product Profile
- Mechanics' Service Tools
- Pliers
- Hammers
- Ball Peen Hammers
- Wrenches
- Screwdrivers
- Edge Tools
- Axe
- Adze
- Hatchets
- Chisels
4. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
- Milwaukee® Launches First of its Kind Adaptable Pipe Wrench
- Milwaukee® Launches a Line of Copper Tubing Cutters
- Milwaukee® Launches New Line of Adjustable Wrenches
- Milwaukee® Launches a New Line of Adjustable Basin Wrenches
- Milwaukee® Adds a 12 High-Tension Hacksaw to its Hand Tools Line
- Klein® Tools Launches the Conduit Locknut Wrench
- Taparia Introduces New Hand Tools
- Klein® Tools Launches New Utility & Pocket Knives
- Klein Tools Adds Three New Driver Products to Expand its High- Visibility Tool Line
- OMS Introduces Highly Advanced Line of Compact Digital Hand Tools
- Klein Tools Adds New Products to its Holemaking Product Line
- Klein Tools Launches a Length Adjustable Screwdriver
- Crescent® Launches New Flip and Grip Wrench Multi-Tool
- Black Rhino Launches Mossy Oak Camo Hand Tool Line
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- Apex Tool Group Completes Acquisition of Yecen
- Oetiker Group Acquires Rostra Tool Company in the US
- High Road Capital Partners Take Over General Tools & Instruments
- Bain Capital Acquires Apex Tools
- Klein Tools Forays into Australian Market Through Munne Tools
- Carlson Systems Takes Over Western Tools Supply
- JCB Enters Indian Hand & Power Tools Market Space
6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 187 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 198)
- The United States (66)
- Canada (3)
- Japan (3)
- Europe (91)
- - France (6)
- - Germany (34)
- - The United Kingdom (24)
- - Italy (4)
- - Spain (8)
- - Rest of Europe (15)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (33)
- Africa (2)
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2t6mdm/hand_tools_and
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716