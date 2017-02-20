Hand Tools and Accessories 2015-2022 - Global Strategic Business Report 2017: Product Innovations/Introductions / Recent Industry Activity / Focus On Key Players - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Hand Tools and Accessories - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East/Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Hand Tools and Accessories in US$ Million by the following Product Segments:

Mechanics' Service Tools

Edge Tools

Other Hand Tools & Accessories

The report profiles 192 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Akar Tools Ltd. ( India )

) Apex Tool Group (US)

Channellock Inc. (US)

Emerson Electric Co. (US)

Facom SAS ( France )

) Irwin Tools (US)

(US) J.K. Files ( India ) Limited ( India )

( ) Limited ( ) Jore Corporation (US)

Kennametal Inc. (US)

Klein Tools Inc. (US)

Leatherman Tool Group, Inc. (US)

Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation (US)

Pilana Tools Group ( Czech Republic )

) Sears Holdings Corp. (US)

Snap-On Incorporated (US)

Stanley Black & Decker (US)

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Tools

A Quick Primer

Hand Tools & Accessories

A Mature Market with Need Based Demand

Despite Dominance of Power Tools & Threat of Substitution by them, Hand Tools & Accessories Continue to Attract Demand

Global Economic Conditions Have Relatively Lesser Degree of Influence on Hand Tools & Accessories Market

Diversity of Served End-Use Markets Makes Hand Tools & Accessories Better Guarded Against Economic Fluctuations

Outlook

Developing Countries Continue to Remain Hotspots for Growth

Mechanics' Service Tools Continue to be Major Revenue Generators While Edge Tools Remain Fastest Growing Product Category

Trade Scenario

Exports

2. TRENDS, DRIVERS & ISSUES



Professional User Segment Continues to be Primary Revenue Contributors for Hand Tools & Accessories

Stable Automotive Aftermarket Sector Presents Robust Opportunities for Vehicle Service Hand Tools & Accessories

Growth of World Construction Industry Higher than Global GDP

Spells Opportunities for Hand Tools Used by Construction Workers

Building Renovations to Boost Demand

Rising Construction Activity Boosts Demand for Wooden Doors, Windows & Furniture Products

Favors Wood Working & Carpentry Tools Market

Growth in DIY Repair & Renovation Work Drives Consumer Segment in Spotlight for Hand Tool Manufacturers

Ergonomics to Determine Product Success

Double-Handed Tools

Design Innovation

Interdisciplinary Science

A Novel Tool' for Design?

Focus on Safety & Efficiency Spurs Innovations

E-Retailing Expands Growth Opportunities

3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Product Profile

Mechanics' Service Tools

Pliers

Hammers

Ball Peen Hammers

Wrenches

Screwdrivers

Edge Tools

Axe

Adze

Hatchets

Chisels

4. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS



Milwaukee® Launches First of its Kind Adaptable Pipe Wrench

Milwaukee® Launches a Line of Copper Tubing Cutters

Milwaukee® Launches New Line of Adjustable Wrenches

Milwaukee® Launches a New Line of Adjustable Basin Wrenches

Milwaukee® Adds a 12 High-Tension Hacksaw to its Hand Tools Line

Klein® Tools Launches the Conduit Locknut Wrench

Taparia Introduces New Hand Tools

Klein® Tools Launches New Utility & Pocket Knives

Klein Tools Adds Three New Driver Products to Expand its High- Visibility Tool Line

OMS Introduces Highly Advanced Line of Compact Digital Hand Tools

Klein Tools Adds New Products to its Holemaking Product Line

Klein Tools Launches a Length Adjustable Screwdriver

Crescent® Launches New Flip and Grip Wrench Multi-Tool

Black Rhino Launches Mossy Oak Camo Hand Tool Line

5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



Apex Tool Group Completes Acquisition of Yecen

Oetiker Group Acquires Rostra Tool Company in the US

High Road Capital Partners Take Over General Tools & Instruments

Bain Capital Acquires Apex Tools

Klein Tools Forays into Australian Market Through Munne Tools

Carlson Systems Takes Over Western Tools Supply

JCB Enters Indian Hand & Power Tools Market Space

6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



