Tissue Engineering and Regeneration Market Report 2016-2021 - By Components, Material, Application & Region - Research and Markets

The global market for tissue engineering and regeneration is expected to reach $60.8 billion by 2021 from $13.6 billion in 2016, rising at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.9% from 2016 through 2021.

This report provides an overview of the global market for tissue engineering and regeneration, and related technologies. It provides analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021. It includes information on the specific drivers, trends, and challenges for different segments of the market.

This report covers all the revenues earned by the regeneration therapies. These therapies are extensively used to replace and regenerate the cells, genes and tissues in a patient's body. The report considers revenue generated by the products, as well as services in the regenerative medicine market. The services include the tools, along with the cell and gene bank charges, where the cells and tissues are stored and treated properly pre- and post-experimentation and treatment.

The report also covers the revenues earned by small molecules and biologics (drugs) that speed up the regeneration process. Other drug therapy revenues (e.g., painkillers, analgesics) that can be used along with regenerative therapy are not included in the report, as they do not contribute to cell or tissue regeneration. The report covers all the existing applications of the regenerative medicine therapy.

Companies Mentioned:



Arteriocyte Medical Systems Inc.

Athersys Inc.

Cerapedics Inc.

Co. Don AG

Cook Medical Inc.

Cryolife Inc.

Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Genzyme Corp.

Kinetic Concepts Inc.

Mesoblast Ltd.

Nuo Therapeutics Inc. (Cytomedix Inc.)

Ocata Therapeutics Inc. (Astellas Pharma Inc.)

Organogenesis Inc. (Advanced Biohealing)

Orthopeutics L.P.

U.S. Stem Cell Inc. (Bioheart Inc.)

Vericel Corp. (Aastrom Biosciences Inc.)

Wright Medical Group N.V



Key Topics Covered:

1: Introduction



2: Executive Summary



3: Tissue Engineering And Regeneration Market Overview



4: Tissue Engineering And Regeneration Market Analysis By Components



5: Tissue Engineering And Regeneration Market Analysis By Material



6: Tissue Engineering And Regeneration Market By Application



7: Tissue Engineering And Regeneration Market By Region



8: Competitive Landscape



9: Patent Analysis



10: Company Profiles



